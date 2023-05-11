Sinakawak Shrine and An Uplifting Device solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Sinakawak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom contains 'An Uplifting Device' puzzles for Link to attempt.

You have to use candles and fire during this trial to create hot air balloons, but like most Shrine puzzles in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom this is a lot harder than it sounds.

To speed things up, we've got the Sinakawak Shrine solutions for 'An Uplifting Device' detailed below, including how to get the chest, and the Sinakawak Shrine location if you need to find it first.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Sinakawak Shrine location

The Sinakawak Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is located to the right of New Serenne Stable on the surface of Hyrule Field, northeast of the Hyrule Ridge area.

Here's a picture of the Sinakawak Shrine map location:

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Sinakawak Shrine puzzle solutions for 'An Uplifting Device'

There are three puzzles you need to solve at the Sinakawak Shrine to reach the end and get the Light of Blessing, and one optional puzzle to reach a chest. Here's how to solve all four puzzles:

Sinakawak Shrine puzzle solution 1

For the very first puzzle solution in Sinakawak Shrine, you need to combine balloons, wood, and candles to create a floating platform and make your way to the top of the room - but be careful! It's very easy to burn the wood with the candle. It's annoying if this happens, but the wood does go back to where you found it, so you can try again.

The first step here is to attach a small rectangular piece of wood to the middle of a larger square-shaped piece of wood. You can get this wood by using Ultrahand on the surrounding ramps.

Next, use Ultrahand to attach two of the balloons to either side of the rectangular piece of wood in the middle of your creation. Move your creation close to the wall if it's not already there.

For the last part of this puzzle, you should attach two candles to the edge of the square peice of wood, near the balloons. We recommend standing on your creation to attach the second candle, as it will start to float when you bring the candle near the balloon.

Jump off your creation into the area above when you get close to the top of the room to continue.

Sinakawak Shrine puzzle solution 2

The second puzzle is the quickest to solve, as all you need to do is use Ultrahand to bring a balloon to the gate, then attach a candle to the balloon so it floats and hits the switch above.

How to get the chest in Sinakawak Shrine

Before you start the last puzzle, you might want to get the bonus chest in Sinakawak Shrine first. To access the chest, you have to get the large ball located in the lowest floor of the next chamber up to the upper floor, and place it in the large hole.

To do this, glide down to the bottom floor and use Ultrahand to bring a balloon over to the flame area, hiding behind another wall. Use Ultrahand again to bring the metal ball near the wall opposite the flames, then attach one of the streams of fire to the ball.

The last step is a bit tricky to get right, but your goal is to attach the balloon to the ball so that the stream of fire is aimed at the ballon, making it float into the ceiling above.

Once you've made the balloon float, go to the ladder at the opposite side of the room and climb up and around to where the ball and balloon have come to a stop, then detach the ball and put it into the large hole, opening the nearby door.

That chest is finally yours! Head in the door to open it and get an Opal for your troubles, then move on to the final puzzle.

Sinakawak Shrine puzzle solution 3

For the last 'Uplifting Device' puzzle at Sinakawak Shrine, you have to do exactly that and create a platform for the small metal ball to float up, then place it in the small hole in the ground.

Your first step is to glide down to the bottom floor and attach the small metal ball to the middle of the piece of wood with Ultrahand, then attach four candles to each of the wood piece's four edges.

Next, attach one of the balloons to the edge of the piece of wood and watch it float up.

Use the ladder at the back of the room to make your way up and around to the floor above and detach the small metal ball from your creation, then pop it in the small hole in the ground.

The door beside you will pop open and you can finally examine the green circle at the end to get your Light of Blessing.

Good luck with completing other Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom!