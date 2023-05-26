Campfires can be found littered around Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's huge map, but if you find yourself in a pinch, you can easily make one as well.

Making a Campfire is easy to do, you'll just need the right resources, and a bit of luck where the weather is concerned in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Here's how to make a Campfire in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and the best things to do with them.

How to make a Campfire in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The main way to make a Campfire in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is to take flint, and place it next to a bundle of wood. You can then strike the flint with a metal weapon to ignite the wood, turning it into a campfire.

If you'd rather not use a piece of flint, anything that will ignite the wood will do. This can be Fire Fruit, Red Chu Chu Jelly, or any other fire items you have on hand. Consider throwing them by holding R and pressing up on the d-pad, which will save you an arrow. Flint can be found in caves and inside rock deposits (use a hammer for these), while wood can be dropped from logs that you chop with an axe, or around stables.

What can you do with Campfires in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The primary function of a Campfire is that it can be interacted with, allowing you to sit and skip time. This is perfect for waiting out the night, or if you're following an objective that only occurs at a certain time of day.

In addition, you can drop ingredients onto a Campfire to cook them, though you will not be able to make meals in this way. Fruit, mushrooms and pieces of meat can quickly be cooked, increasing the amount of hearts they replenish. Another great use for a Campfire is to stay warm. This can be a lifesaver, especially in areas like the Hebra Mountains. Finally, consider throwing a Hylian Pine Cone into a campfire to create an updraft of wind. You can ride this using your Paraglider, allowing you to reach high-up places.

That's how to make a Campfire in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. If you’d like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.