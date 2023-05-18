Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - Camera Work in The Depths quest explained
How to unlock the Camera in Tears of the Kingdom.
Camera Work in The Depths is a main quest you’ll be able to start after getting the Paraglider in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
This quest will most likely include your first visit to The Depths - the dark underworld of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - so it’s a good idea to be properly prepared for the journey.
It is, however, an important quest to complete, because it will unlock the Camera for the Purah Pad and, in doing so, allow you to start work on the Hyrule Compendium.
Below you’ll learn how to complete Camera Work in The Depths and, if you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.
Hey! Listen! While we’ve done our best to avoid spoiling the storyline, this guide does include spoilers.
On this page:
How to start Camera Work in The Depths in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Before you can start Camera Work in The Depths quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you must first have reached the point in Crisis At Hyrule Castle where you’ve unlocked both the Paraglider and Regional Phenomena quests.
At this point, Josha will run off to the area below where Purah is standing, which is also where you can find Robbie. Follow Josha down to this location and talk to her to start the Camera Work in the Depths quest.
Once you’ve finished talking to Josha and Robbie, you’ll be given 10 Brightbloom Seeds and five Arrows. Brightbloom Seeds are incredibly useful when exploring the chasms, because, once fused to an arrow, you can shoot them onto a wall to illuminate some of the area surrounding you.
Hyrule Field Chasm location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
You need to visit the Hyrule Field Chasm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to complete the Camera Work in The Depths quest. When you’re ready, leave Lookout Landing by its south exit and continue heading south until you reach the Hyrule Field Chasm, which is close to the Jiosin Shrine.
If this is your first time exploring one of the chasms, we recommend ensuring you gather up some powerful weapons - taking the time to fuse material to them - and have a good stock of arrows as well. The chasms are a dangerous place, so you’ll need a well stocked arsenal.
It’s important to note that health works differently in the chasms. While you can still heal by eating food or drinking elixirs in The Depths, if a heart becomes greyed out and broken then you won’t be able to restore this portion of health. This happens when you come into contact with Gloom - not the Pokémon, but puddles of red glop - be it by walking into one of the puddles or from being attacked by a Gloom infested enemy.
If one of your hearts becomes greyed out, then it can be restored by returning to the surface, standing within the centre of a Lightroot or eating a meal using Sundelions - a plant found on the sky islands - as an ingredient. Once the hearts are returned to normal, you will need to eat a meal to restore your missing health.
How to unlock the Camera in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
To reach the depths of the Hyrule Field Chasm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to dive down into the chasm itself. Just make sure you use the Paraglider when the time is right or else Link will die.
The first thing you need to do in The Depths is talk to Ponnick who is standing near a hot air balloon in a small patch of light. Ponnick will explain that Robbie has run off into The Depths, so you need to follow him.
The Depths, however, is a very dark place and you’ll need to use Brightbloom Seeds to illuminate your way. The easiest way to do this is by fusing a Brightbloom Seed to an arrow and then shooting it at the floor, but, if you want to save your arrows, you can always throw the seed itself.
For now you need to head towards the large glowing object directly west of Ponnick.
Once you’re there, stand beneath the Lightroot and examine the glowing green hand print. This will cause some of the surrounding area to become illuminated, which will make your progress a lot easier. It also adds some of the surrounding area to your The Depths map and allows you to fast travel back to this lightroot. The Lightroot will also heal any damage you’ve taken and restore any greyed out hearts you might have.
Next, you need to head to the fire which sits west of your current location, but, before you leave, you can read a note from Robbie on the table by the fire.
Make sure you avoid the pools of gloom on your way to the next fire - if you stand in a gloom pool for too long, one of Link’s hearts will turn grey and this portion of your health will be locked. To restore it you need to either return to the surface, stand in the centre of a Lightroot or consume a meal containing Sundelions as an ingredient.
Once you reach the next fire, read the note left by Robbie to learn that he’s continued west and, if you look to your left, you’ll see another Lightroot in the distance.
Head towards this Lightroot using Brightbloom Seeds to light the way and avoid any gloom puddles. You may also find yourself being attacked by enemies on this path and, if this is the case, be very careful. Enemies in The Depths can inflict more damage than those on the surface and some are infected with gloom, so be careful.
When you do reach the Lightroot - the Layusus Lightroot to be exact - stand beneath it, select examine to illuminate some of the nearby area and add more land to your map of The Depths. Afterwards, you’ll find Robbie nearby standing by a fire.
Talking to Robbie will unlock the Camera ability and, to test it out, you need to take a picture of the nearby statue for Josha. You may need to move backwards a little to ensure it's in the frame, but click snap away! You’ll know when you’ve taken the photo correctly, but Robbie will talk to you automatically.
Now it’s time to return to Lookout Landing where you’ll find Robbie and Josha in the room beneath Purah’s house. Talk to Robbie to start the conversation which will lead to the end of the quest and you’ll receive five Zonaites from Josha.
With that Camera Work in The Depths will draw to close and, if you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure in Hyrule, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.