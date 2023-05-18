Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - Camera Work in The Depths quest explained

Camera Work in The Depths is a main quest you’ll be able to start after getting the Paraglider in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This quest will most likely include your first visit to The Depths - the dark underworld of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - so it’s a good idea to be properly prepared for the journey.

It is, however, an important quest to complete, because it will unlock the Camera for the Purah Pad and, in doing so, allow you to start work on the Hyrule Compendium.

Below you’ll learn how to complete Camera Work in The Depths and, if you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

How to start Camera Work in The Depths in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Before you can start Camera Work in The Depths quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you must first have reached the point in Crisis At Hyrule Castle where you’ve unlocked both the Paraglider and Regional Phenomena quests. At this point, Josha will run off to the area below where Purah is standing, which is also where you can find Robbie. Follow Josha down to this location and talk to her to start the Camera Work in the Depths quest. Once you’ve finished talking to Josha and Robbie, you’ll be given 10 Brightbloom Seeds and five Arrows. Brightbloom Seeds are incredibly useful when exploring the chasms, because, once fused to an arrow, you can shoot them onto a wall to illuminate some of the area surrounding you.

Hyrule Field Chasm location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom You need to visit the Hyrule Field Chasm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to complete the Camera Work in The Depths quest. When you’re ready, leave Lookout Landing by its south exit and continue heading south until you reach the Hyrule Field Chasm, which is close to the Jiosin Shrine. The location of the Hyrule Field Chasm. If this is your first time exploring one of the chasms, we recommend ensuring you gather up some powerful weapons - taking the time to fuse material to them - and have a good stock of arrows as well. The chasms are a dangerous place, so you’ll need a well stocked arsenal. It’s important to note that health works differently in the chasms. While you can still heal by eating food or drinking elixirs in The Depths, if a heart becomes greyed out and broken then you won’t be able to restore this portion of health. This happens when you come into contact with Gloom - not the Pokémon, but puddles of red glop - be it by walking into one of the puddles or from being attacked by a Gloom infested enemy. If one of your hearts becomes greyed out, then it can be restored by returning to the surface, standing within the centre of a Lightroot or eating a meal using Sundelions - a plant found on the sky islands - as an ingredient. Once the hearts are returned to normal, you will need to eat a meal to restore your missing health.