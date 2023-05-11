Jiosin Shrine and Shape Transformation solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Jiosin Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in Hyrule Field. This Shrine is all about learning how to use Shape Rotation to solve problems, and learning how to move shapes to help you get from A to B.

There are a lot of Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and like the Jiosin Shrine, each one presents its own challenges that you need to overcome. This particular one relies on you having the Ultrahand ability, so you cannot complete it until you have this.

If you have the Ultrahand ability, then we're here to show you how to complete the Jiosin Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Jiosin Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To find the Jiosin Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to head south from Lookout Landing. The Shrine itself is located in Hyrule Field, directly south of the Hyrule Field Chasm.

We've also marked its rough location on the map below:

Jisoin Shrine and Shape Transformation solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

When you enter the first area of the Shrine, head into the room on your left. You should notice a large 'X' on the wall that divides this room and the main area. This opening will become important in a bit.

In this room, you'll find a large structure of three rectangles that have been merged together. Pick this structure up using Ultrahand and then turn around to face the wall that divides the two spaces.

Now, rotate the object until it matches the 'X' shape in the wall. The object needs to fit through this opening, so you may need to rotate it a few different ways to get it into the right shape. When you do have the right shape, use Ultrahand to push it through the wall to the main room.

Once it's through, join it back in the main room. Then, pick up the structure again and use it to make a bridge across the gap to the next area. Rotate the object until two rectangles make a flat platform with a small gap between it for Link to jump across. It should look something like this:

Head through the doorway into the next area. Here, you should notice that there are rooms on the left and right, and that there's a chest tucked away on a tall platform at the far end of the room.

First of all, stand outside of the room on your right. Turn to face the opening in the wall that divides the two spaces. You should notice a structure made of two cubes merged together in this room. While standing facing the opening, use Ultrahand to move the structure and rotate it until it fits through the opening.

Once the structure is through to the main room, turn to face the far end of the room where the chest is located. You should notice that a section of floor to the left of the chest area has been lowered.

Rotate the cube structure so that one fits snugly into this lowered section, with the higher side of the cube structure facing the platform the chest is on. It should look like this:

Then, hop onto each cube and over to the platform to collect the chest. This chest contains a Hasty Elixir.

Once you're finished with the chest, hop back down to the main room again. Stand outside the room that's on your right, the one with a diamond-like opening in the wall dividing the two areas.

Pick up the cube structure and rotate it until it matches the diamond-like shape of the opening. It may take a few attempts to get this right, and you may need to drop the structure and pick it up again from a different view point.

When you get the structure through to the second room, you should notice a few steps leading up to a doorway that leads into the final area of this Shrine. However, Link cannot climb up these steps.

To get up here, it's time to use Ultrahand to grab the cube structure again. Now, this is where it can get a bit confusing. You should be able to see a very small platform square on the floor below the doorway.

Move the cube structure to sit behind the platform, with the lowest cube on the ground furthest to the left (as far away from the doorway to the next area as possible). Then, the highest cube should be closer to the doorway but not flush to the tall platform it's on.

You'll need to have the highest point of the cube just far away enough from the tall doorway platform for it to fall diagonally to rest against this platform. Ideally, your cube structure should look something like the image below:

Then, hop onto the first angled bit of the structure to your left and turn to climb the slight slope on the taller cube on your right. Then, stand at the very tip of this taller cube and jump across to the platform with the doorway on it.

Once you make it through the doorway, you can collect your Light of Blessing for the Jiosin Shrine.

That's it for this Shrine, we hope you enjoy the rest of your adventure with Link in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!