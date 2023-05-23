Ring Ruins and how to complete A Trip through History in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Ring Ruins in Kakariko Village have transformed the once-quiet village into a tourist destination in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

One of those tourists has a task for you: the A Trip through History side quest. Completing A Trip Through History in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom might not reward you with the most lucrative treasures, but you do get some extra insight into Hyrule’s past - and what’s coming next.

Below you’ll find out where each Ring Ruin location is and how to get the stone slab text back to Bugut in Kakariko Village.

How to complete A Trip Through History in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The ruin in the village itself is blocked off until later on in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, when you’re completing the Sage of Light questline. A Trip through Time is the quest you can tackle at any point just by visiting each of the open ruins. Speak with Bugut to start the quest, or to finish it if you explore the ruins first. He’s wandering around the center of Kakariko Village, usually between the Ring Garland stall and the general store. He wants to know what the inscriptions say on the stone slabs inside the broken ruins, but he’s terrified of heights. That’s where you step in. The quest description might sound like you need someone on the Zonai Expedition team to translate for you, but someone’s already done the work. All you need to do is find the slab in three ruins, and read the translation on a workbench near the slab. The fourth ruin is a bit different, as you can’t actually get inside to read the translation.

Ring Ruins locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom You can visit the ring ruins in any order in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but the easiest one to start with is the southwestern ruin, since you can access them quickly from Makasura Shrine. Fast travel there, climb up the hill, and glide across to the ruins. You’ll see two elderly villagers arguing about offense and defense. If you spoke with the general store owner, you can listen to their argument as part of her quest, though it’s not required. All of the Ring Ruin locations you need to visit in A Trip through History. This ruin has a set of blue Bokoblins camping out in the middle. Defeat them however you see fit, and head to the back of the ruins. Turn right at the campfire, and you’ll see the slab and translations in front of you. Travel back to the shrine, and head east this time. Glide over the village, and follow the wooden walkway into the ruins. Face north from these ruins, glide over to the cliff face near the woods, and follow the forest’s edge until you see a large set of scaffolding ahead. Glide over to it, climb up, and follow the walkway to the ruins. Leave, and turn towards the village again. You’ll see Makasura Shrine ahead, and the forbidden ruins a bit closer. Turn right and head down the hill, avoiding the fence around the forbidden ruins until you reach the edge of the cliff, facing the giant Ring over the waterfall. The slab isn’t in the ruin this time, so you don’t have to climb it. Instead, glide over to the scaffolding, and climb up it. It eventually leads you to a large, open platform with someone sleeping on the stone slab. You can’t wake them, nor do you need to. The translation is, as ever, on a table next to you.