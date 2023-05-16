Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Ekochiu Shrine solution

The Ekochiu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom contains Rise and Fall puzzles for Link to attempt.

For this Shrine trial, you have to use the Recall ability to manipulate objects, but like most Shrine puzzles in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom this can be harder than it sounds.

To speed things up, we've got the Ekochiu Shrine solutions for Rise and Fall detailed below, including how to get the chest, and the Ekochiu Shrine location if you need to find it first.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears Of The Kingdom Beginners' Tips

For more help, you can visit our Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Ekochiu Shrine location

The Ekochiu Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is located just up the northern hill from the Woodland Stable, in the Great Hyrule Forest area.

Here's a map picture of the Ekochiu Shrine location:

Ekochiu Shrine puzzle solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are three small Rise and Fall puzzles you need to solve at the Ekochiu Shrine to reach the end and get the Light of Blessing, and one optional chest to find. Here's how to solve all of the Ekochiu puzzles and get the chest:

Ekochiu Shrine puzzle solution 1

All you have to do to solve the first puzzle in the Ekochiu Shrine is step on the nearby button to move a block to the other side of the room, wait for it to come back, then get on the block and use Recall to move Link to the other side with it.

Ekochiu Shrine puzzle solution 2

This second puzzle room contains an optional chest. Whether you want to open the chest or not, the puzzle solution is the same, you just have to repeat it if you do go for the chest.

To solve this second puzzle, wait until a block falls into the water, use Recall, then jump on the block, which will carry you to the entrance to the next chamber.

If you want the chest, jump and glide back down to the platform on the left-hand side when looking back. The Ekochiu chest contains a Zonaite Shield.

Ekochiu Shrine puzzle solution 3

For the final Ekochiu puzzle solution, jump down to the right-hand side of the chamber and use Ultrahand to pick up the block, then place it in the small square area on top of a slightly elevated surface.

Climb up the ladder, back to the start of the last chamber, and step on the switch. The block will go flying up into the air, then come back down again. Now you can go down and stand on the block, then use Recall to launch the block back into the air with Link on it this time.

Jump and glide down to the green circle on the other side of the room and examine it to get your Light of Blessing.

Good luck with completing other Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom!