Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Jonsau Shrine solution
How to complete the Deep Force Shrine.
The Jonsau Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom contains the 'Deep Force' puzzle, which sees Link learning about buoyancy.
This is quite a unique puzzle which features some special objects not commonly seen across Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so it can be difficult to wrap your head around.
This guide will give you a hand by walking you through the Jonsau Shrine puzzle solutions for the Deep Force shrine. We’ll let you know the Jonsau Shrine location, how to get the chest, and how to complete the shrine.
Jonsau Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The Jonsau Shrine can be found in the Lanayru Wetlands in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s on a small hill overlooking the wetlands themselves, at the coordinates 1743, 0018, 0025.
Jonsau Shrine puzzle solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
There are three Deep Force puzzles to complete in Jonsau Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:
Jonsau Shrine puzzle solution one
When you first enter the shrine, you’ll see a pool of water with what looks like a beach ball floating in it. Above the pool is the goal bullseye used in many of the Tears of the Kingdom shrines.
The key is to get the ball to hit the goal. In order to do so, use Ultrahand to place it on the bottom of the water. It will rebound and spring into the air, activating the goal. The door will open to the next room of the shrine.
How to get the chest in Jonsau Shrine
After completing the first puzzle, you will be able to enter a corridor with a path on one side and water on the other. Use Ultrahand to find a chest in the water and lift it out. This chest contains a Strong Construct Bow.
Be careful as you follow this corridor around to the right as there is a Soldier Construct you will need to defeat.
Jonsau Shrine puzzle solution two
In the next room, repeat the process of submerging the item to activate the goal. In this case, it’s a wooden board, and you will need to make sure it’s in the water vertically so that the thinnest end is the one that hits the goal.
Jonsau Shrine puzzle solution three
Firstly, submerge the ball here so that it shoots up and dislodges the platform, allowing it to fall down to the water level.
Next, depending on where the ball rebounded to, use Ultrahand to move it close to the platform. Now swim over and stand on the platform.
Use Ultrahand to grab the ball and put it underneath the platform. When it rebounds, the platform and Link will be shot into the air, allowing you to use the paraglider to reach the end of the Shrine.
This process can be a little tricky. Be careful, as the rebounding ball can kill you if it happens to bounce on Link’s head! Use the vertical beam attached to the platform to ensure the ball is placed correctly. And if you get the placement right but don’t manage to jump in time, use Recall to try again - it’s easier than setting things up with Ultrahand for a second time.
Good luck completing the Jonsau Shrine and, if you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.