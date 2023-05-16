Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Jonsau Shrine solution

The Jonsau Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom contains the 'Deep Force' puzzle, which sees Link learning about buoyancy.

This is quite a unique puzzle which features some special objects not commonly seen across Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so it can be difficult to wrap your head around.

This guide will give you a hand by walking you through the Jonsau Shrine puzzle solutions for the Deep Force shrine. We’ll let you know the Jonsau Shrine location, how to get the chest, and how to complete the shrine.

Jonsau Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The Jonsau Shrine can be found in the Lanayru Wetlands in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s on a small hill overlooking the wetlands themselves, at the coordinates 1743, 0018, 0025.