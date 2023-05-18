If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Sahirow Shrine solution

How to complete the Aid From Above puzzle.

Jay Castello avatar
Guide by Jay Castello Contributor
Published on

The Sahirow Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is all about dodging lasers and not accidentally falling to your death.

There’s some tricky timing involved in the later parts of the shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so it can be a difficult one to complete without knowing what you’re doing.

This guide will help out by explaining the Sahirow Shrine puzzle solutions for the Aid from Above puzzle . We’ll also let you know where you can find the Sahirow Shrine location and how to get the chest. Not the shrine you're looking for? Check out our guide to all shrine locations in Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.

Watch on YouTube
22 Tears Of The Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Sahirow Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Sahirow Shrine can be found in the Hebra region in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This is in the northwest. The Sahirow Shrine is close to the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower - just to the east. Here’s what it looks like on the map. The coordinates are (-3354, 2387, 0361).

Do be aware that this is an area of extreme cold, so bring the appropriate clothes, food, and/or elixirs. It won’t be a problem in the Shrine itself, however.

Sahirow Shrine puzzle solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are two main areas that make up the Sahirow Shrine and its Aid From Above puzzle in Tears of the Kingdom:

Sahirow Shrine puzzle one

Enter the shrine and jump over the first laser here.

If you still get tripped up on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s many controls, this may be a good place for a refresher. Don’t forget that it’s X to jump, and left stick press to crouch walk. You’ll need to be able to remember these with quick timing for the final puzzle of this shrine, so practice here, if you like.

In the next area, jump the first laser. Now, crouch walk under the straight laser and the three angled ones. Climb the platforms against the right hand wall and jump over the final three lasers. You may catch the final one with a normal jump, but this is ok. You’ll learn that when the laser is activated, the floor opens, sending Link falling to his death. But if you only trigger the last one in this set, you’ll already be across to safe ground.

Sahirow Shrine puzzle two

In the next room you’ll find a moving platform you need to use Ascend beneath. The best way to do this is to stand still and look upwards with Ascend activated and wait for the platform to be above you - the Ascend grid will turn green at the right moment.

How to get the Sahirow Shrine chest

Head towards the laser on the right, crouch walk underneath it, and then block it using the metal block here by moving it with Ultrahand. Make sure you’re not too close (on the white panelling on the floor) as that floor is going to open up!

The gate behind you will open, so go and get the chest for a Spicy Elixir. This will raise Link’s cold resistance for 8 minutes and 40 seconds.

Either remove the block and go under the laser, or jump back to continue with the rest of the shrine. Be careful, because this is the section which requires timing.

First, you’ll need to jump an oncoming laser, continue through an open doorway, and then duck a second one.

Finally, after you pass through another doorway, a platform with a grid of lasers will begin to move towards you. Activate Ascend, look upwards, and use it as soon as possible when the platform reaches you to climb to safety.

Congratulations! You can now move to the end and receive your Light of Blessing. If you’d like to learn more about Link’s quest, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Jay Castello avatar

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay Castello is a freelance writer. If they're not down a research rabbit hole you'll probably find them taking bad photographs near a riverbank or old tree.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch