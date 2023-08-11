Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Tauyosipun Shrine solution

The Tauyosipun Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in the Hebra Mountains region, just northwest of the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower. It'll test your ability to use Recall to guide a ball into a slot.

Like many other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Tauyosipun Shrine has you using Recall to reverse the movement of an object.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to find and complete the Tauyosipun Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Tauyosipun Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Tauyosipun Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found north west of Rospro Pass Skyview Tower. More specifically, it's located in the Hebra Mountains Region. Your best bet is to head to the aforementioned tower and glide down. You will likely need cold resistance to reach this shrine, so consider bringing warm clothes, cooking dishes containing spicy peppers, or even fusing a Ruby to your shield.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Tauyosipun Shrine coordinates are (-4539, 2881, 0262).

Tauyosipun Shrine solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The first room you visit in the Tauyosipun Shrine has a platform ramp that you must run up. Unfortunately, there are boulders rolling down it. Use Recall on the boulder closest to you to push them back and block the hole that they’re falling from.

There’s a spinning wheel ahead. Use Recall on it to reverse its direction, dropping a chest nearby. It contains a Mighty Construct Bow.

Now, there’s another set of falling boulders, a ball key, and a pressure pad. Stand on the pressure pad and use Ultrahand to place the ball key next to the boulder, at its farthest side. Now, use Recall on the stone boulder to push it and the key over to the switch. This will open the path ahead.

The next room has another falling boulder. When it is over the switch on the ground, freeze it with Recall. Unfreeze it and it will fall straight down, opening the door.

This final room has a moving bowl, and a ball and switch. Use Ultrahand to drop the ball into the bowl from a height. Wait until the bowl moves over the switch, and use Recall on the ball. It will rise into the air at which point you need to deactivate Recall. It will drop into the switch and lead you to the exit.

Well done on completing the Tauyosipun Shrine!