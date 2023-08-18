Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Musanokir Shrine solution

The Musanokir Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in the centre of Hyrule Forest, in the Korok Forest area. It'll test your ability to use Ultrahand to create swinging pendulums.

Like many other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Musanokir Shrine has you using Ultrahand to glue objects together.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to find and complete the Musanokir Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Musanokir Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Musanokir Shrine is located at the centre of the Great Hyrule Forest, right at the Korok Forest. This can be tricky to get to, so head to our guide on getting to the Lost Woods in Tears of the Kingdom if you need more help.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Musanokir Shrine coordinates are (0408, 2133, 0144).

Musanokir Shrine solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Head inside the Musanokir Shrine to find a lowered platform, attached to a ball and chain. Grab the ball with Ultrahand and attach it to the metal cube on the other side of the gap. This will keep the platform raised, so that you can cross.

Bring the metal cube with you, and stick it to the next ball and chain. Use Ultrahand to swing the cube into the switch. This will open up the way forward.

First we’re going to deal with the chest on the right, which contains a Large Zonaite Charge. Position a log against the metal cube as shown below. Run up the log and onto the cube. Now, use the log as a bridge to reach the chest.

Now for the final switch. Glue the log to the top of the upper platform, so that it sticks out toward the switch. Glue the cube to the ball and chain. Using Ultrahand, pick up the cube and swing it, pushing the end of the log into the switch. You can now head for the exit.

Well done on completing the Musanokir Shrine!