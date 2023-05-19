Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Tajikats Shrine solution

The Tajikats Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom presents Link with the Building with Logs puzzle.

Just like other initial shrines in Tears of the Kingdom, this one is focused on testing your ability to use the Ultrahand skill to connect materials and solve the puzzle. And although this might be simple, a few tricks may come in handy when trying to complete it.

So, if you want some help solving the puzzles in this shrine, don’t fret. We’ve prepared this Tears of the Kingdom Tajikat Shrine solution for you. Although, as you're going to need Ultrahand, you're going to want to have solved the Ukouh Shrine first.

On this page:

If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Tajikats Shrine location

The Tajikats Shrine is located southeast of Lookout Landing at the coordinates (0342, -1006, 0016). It can be easily found if you follow the east path leaving Lookout Landing and keep going south. You will know you’re in the right place when you spot the giant horse head featured in the Riverside Stable right next to the shrine.

Tajikats Shrine puzzles solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To solve the Tajikats Shrine, you have to cross it by solving three Building with Logs puzzles that allow you to progress through the shrine sections.

Tajikats Shrine puzzle 1 solution

In the first section of this shrine, you’re prevented from reaching the higher area since you can’t climb the wall. However, right beside you there is a log which you should pick up using Ultrahand and position it to serve as a climbing structure.

Tajikats Shrine puzzle 2 solution

The time you need to cross over has a central structure split into two parts one higher than the other, with a gap in between, and water on both sides. You can’t simply jump from one site to another, so you must use the logs to reach the other side.

You still need the first log you used so pick it up again with Ultrahand and stick it together with the other two logs you find close to you, forming a three-log raft. Although attaching them this way is not the most sophisticated answer, it works just fine. Be sure to place your structure in a way that it’s held together by the lower structure.

Tajikats Shrine puzzle 3 solution

The third section has two parts. First you have to cross a short water section, and then you need to reach a higher area with a large area of water separating it. For the first one, you can grab the raft you just built.

For the second part, it’s time to build a bridge with the raft. On the right side of the area in between phases, there are four more logs. Group three of them and stick them at the base of the other three you just used. You can still attach a third set of three logs, but with only two you have enough to reach the higher area.

Tajikats Shrine puzzle 4 solution

Now, in the fourth section, there is a large area of water with the final statues at the end of it, and a chest on the left side. Close to you, there are more logs and a couple of fans. so, yes, you need to build a boat. But the challenge here is to deal with the drift which makes aiming your boat a lot harder.

Let’s focus on getting the chest first which gives you a Spiky Shield. To do so, you can make a four-log raft and place two fans in a way that is going to push you forward. I just stick the two together. The secret here is where to place the boat. By using the ramp on the right side, it’s easy to make the boat follow a pathway direct to where the chest is.

To return to the previous area, just use Recall. You might need to swim a little bit, but your boat is going to end up near you anyway because of the rift. Pick it up with Ultrahand and now use the central area of the platform to aim the boat so it gets at least near the statues.

Again you might have to swim your way to the next platform, but you will be close enough, preventing you from running out of stamina.

With that, you have completed the Tajikats Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom! If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure above, on and below Hyrule, check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.