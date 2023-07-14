Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Siwakama Shrine solution

The Siwakama Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found south of the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower. It'll test your ability to glue spheres together to make platforms.

Like most other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Siwakama Shrine has you using Ultrahand to move objects into place.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to find and complete the Siwakama Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings 10 Things We Wish We Knew Before Starting The Legend of Zelda Tears of the KingdomWatch on YouTube

If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Siwakama Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Siwakama Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found on the eastern edge of the Gerudo desert. More specifically, it's just west of the Champion's Gate in the East Barrens.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Siwakama Shrine coordinates are (-2445, -3345, 0041).

Depending on the time of day, you may need elemental protection to on your way down to this Shrine. We recommend fusing Sapphires or Rubies to your shield for a quick way to fend off heat and freezing temperatures. Just head to the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, and you should be able to glide all the way down to the Shrine by heading directly south.

Siwakama Shrine solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To solve the Siwakama Shrine, you'll first need grab the sphere in front of you and place it in the middle of the gap. Jump onto the sphere and onto the other side.

Now, proceed to the next gap, making sure to bring the first sphere with you. Glue it to the new sphere using Ultrahand. You can now place it so that each sphere sits either side of the raised edge below. You can now jump onto the spheres and to the other side.

This final gap can be crossed by bringing the previous two spheres with you. Glue them to the next sphere so that they form a kind of flat triangle. You can then balance them on the edge of the point below, as shown in the following image:

Jump across once again and grab the Light of Blessing. You have now solved the Shrine!

Well done on completing the Siwakama Shrine! If you want to try another one out, check out our Kyokugon Shrine solution guide. However, if you want a complete change of pace and outfit, take a look at our Phantom Armor set locations.