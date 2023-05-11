Ishodag Shrine and A Windy Device solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Ishodag Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom contains the 'A Windy Device' puzzle for Link to attempt.

As the name suggests, you have to use fans during this trial to create wind currents, but like most Shrine puzzles in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom this is harder than it sounds.

To speed things up, we've got the Ishodag Shrine puzzle solutions for 'A Windy Device' detailed below, including how to get the chest, and the Ishodag Shrine location if you need to find it first.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Ishodag Shrine location

The Ishodag Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is located on top of a small, rocky hill on the surface of Hyrule Field, north of Mount Gustaff and west of the Quarry Ruins. All you have to do is climb up its small cliff to reach the entrance.

Here's a picture of the Ishodag Shrine map location:

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Ishodag Shrine 'A Windy Device' solutions

There are three puzzles you need to solve at the Ishodag Shrine to reach the end and get the Light of Blessing, and one optional puzzle to reach a chest. Here's how to solve all four puzzles:

Ishodag Shrine puzzle solution 1

As soon as you enter the Ishodag Shrine, you'll see a small area with a wall you can't climb at the end, and a fan on the left-hand side.

To solve this first Ishodag Shrine puzzle you need to equip the Ultrahand ability to move the fan to the front of the wall at the back, then place it with the grate part facing up.

All you have to do now is hit the fan to create a wind current, then use your paraglider to reach the top.

Ishodag Shrine puzzle solution 2

To solve the second puzzle, you have to make a boat from a piece of wood and a fan.

First, use Ultrahand to move the piece of wood into the water.

Next, use Ultrahand to move the fan over to the back of the piece of wood, with the grate facing away from the water, then attach the fan to the wood.

Lastly, jump on the wood and hit the fan to start cruising to the other side.

How to get the chest in Ishodag Shrine

Before you move on to the last puzzle, you might want to get the chest on Link's right before you leave. To reach the chest in Ishodag Shrine, you have to use Ultrahand to pick up one of the fans and place it behind the chest, at the bottom of the platform the chest is stuck to, with the grate facing the wall opposite.

Hit the fan you just placed to move the platform and chest to an upright position above Link, then use Ultrahand to move the other fan beside the platform. Hit this fan then use your paraglider to float to the top and reach the chest, which contains an Opal.

Ishodag Shrine puzzle solution 3

For the third and last puzzle in Ishodag Shrine, all you have to do is use Ultrahand to pick up both of the fans and place them on either side of the lift in the middle, with the grates facing down.

Once you've attached both fans, get in the lift and hit one of them, which activates both and sends you to the top.

Examine the green circle at the end to get your Light of Blessing.

Good luck with completing other Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom!