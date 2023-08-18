Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Serutabomac Shrine solution

The Serutabomac Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in the Central Hyrule region, on the northern side of Hyrule Castle. It'll test your ability to use Ultrahand to make new platforms.

Like many other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Serutabomac Shrine has you using Ultrahand to glue objects together.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to find and complete the Serutabomac Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings 10 Things We Wish We Knew Before Starting The Legend of Zelda Tears of the KingdomWatch on YouTube

If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Serutabomac Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Serutabomac Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in Central Hyrule, around Hyrule Castle. You can reach this by launching from the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower. Glide down to the northern side of the castle. There are enemies in this area, so make sure you’re ready to either fight, or run all the way to the Shrine directly.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Serutabomac Shrine coordinates are (-0179, 1170, 0280).

Serutabomac Shrine solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The first room you’ll enter in the Serutabomac Shrine has two metal rods suspended up high. Use Ultrahand to move the nearby metal panel up to them, creating a way up. You can Ascend to reach the next area.

The next puzzle requires you to stick the two metal panels together to form an L-shape. You can then use Ultrahand to position it up to the metal rod, as before. Then Ascend up and continue forward.

The final room has a chest to the left as you enter. You need to form a ramp using the three metal panels. Run up the ramp to reach the chest, which contains a Magic Rod.

Now, head back down and detach the ramp pieces into individual panels. You need to build another platform, using the shape in the image below. Ascend up to finish the Shrine, and collect a Light of Blessing.

Well done on completing the Serutabomac Shrine! If you want to try another one out, check out our Kyokugon Shrine solution guide. However, if you want a complete change of pace and outfit, take a look at our Phantom Armor set locations.