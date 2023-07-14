Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Rotsumamu Shrine solution

The Rotsumamu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found east of the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower. It'll test your balancing ability as you use ramps to reach high-up platforms.

Like most other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Rotsumamu Shrine has you using Ultrahand to move objects into place.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to find and complete the Rotsumamu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Rotsumamu Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Rotsumamu Shrine coordinates are (-3407, -1362, 0335).

Depending on the time of day, you may need elemental protection to on your way down to this Shrine. We recommend fusing Sapphires or Rubies to your shield for a quick way to fend off heat and freezing temperatures. Just head to the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower, and you should be able to glide all the way down to the Shrine.

Rotsumamu Shrine solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To solve the Rotsumamu Shrine, you'll first need to run up the ramp ahead of you, and jump across the gap. This one's easy!

Now, proceed to the next ramp. You'll need to use Ultrahand to glue the nearby barrel to one side, to weigh it down. You can now run up this one and up onto the next platform.

This final ramp has three metal cubes fused to its right end. These cannot be moved or removed. Look around for a flat board, and Ultrahand it to the left end of the ramp. You can then glue the metal cube to the very end of this ramp.

Go and stand on the metal board, and then detach the metal cube. This will send you flying upwards. Open your paraglider to reach the chest in front of you. It contains one piece of Large Zonaite. Now glue the metal cube back to where it was before, and walk up the ramp to finish the Shrine.

You'll earn a Light of Blessing for finishing the Shrine, and can then be on your merry way.

You'll earn a Light of Blessing for finishing the Shrine, and can then be on your merry way.

Well done on completing the Rotsumamu Shrine!