A Mystery in the Depths and how to get Autobuild in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

A Mystery in the Depths is a main quest that is good to prioritise as you explore Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as it unlocks the final ability to fill out your wheel: Autobuild.

The Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom quest sees Josha ask Link to find out more about the mysterious Depths, following a trail of statues to a 'temple' that turns out to be an old mine.

But the Depths can be dangerous without proper preparation, so this guide will walk you through what you need to know in order to complete A Mystery in the Depths and how to get the Autobuild ability.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears Of The Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, then visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

How to start the A Mystery in the Depths quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The questline for A Mystery in the Depths first requires you to complete one of the four parts in the main storyline quest Regional Phenomena in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We finished the Rito Village questline, but it doesn’t seem to matter which one you progress, just that you fully complete one area and remove its marker from the quest log. Once you’re done with whichever you prefer, speak to Josha at Lookout Landing. She will tell you about the temple she believes is in the Depths, at the end of a line of statues which point at one another to show you the way. She will give you 10 Giant Brightbloom Seeds and 10 Arrows to help. We would recommend taking more than this, though, as there’s quite a lot of the Depths to walk through and having these lights really helps.

How to defeat Master Kohga in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom You’ll now have to face a boss battle with a Yiga clan member, called Master Kohga in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. They will use their own car to try to run you down. Hit them with a bow to stun and knock them off their structure, then run up and attack with a sword. (You can also use Autobuild here to form your own car, but we didn’t find this especially helpful.) In their second phase, the Yiga clan member’s car will have a barrier at the front, but you can still shoot through it. In the third phase, this will be replaced with a windshield and sides, so you’ll need to shoot from the back. But as long as you keep needling them with arrows, there’s not much else to this fight.