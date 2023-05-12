Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Ijo-o Shrine solution

The Ijo-o Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in the Hebra Mountains Sky. As well as literally taking you to new heights, this Shrine will teach you that there is more than one way to use a Shield.

For this Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Shrine, you'll need the Fuse ability. We also recommend stocking up on some meals and weapons that have damage stats of eight or above. You'll be doing a bit of fighting in this Shrine, so it never hurts to be prepared for it.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to complete the Ijo-o Shrine and solve the More Than Defense puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Ijo-o Shrine Location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Ijo-o Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in the northern half of the West Hebra Sky Archipelago in Hebra Mountains Sky. We've marked its rough location on the map below.

It's pretty cold up in the Sky, so we recommend putting Link in clothing that boosts his resistance to Cold Damage before heading up here.

Ijo-o Shrine puzzle Solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

When you first enter the Ijo-o Shrine to complete the More Than Defense puzzle, you'll almost instantly find a Zonai Soldier Construct lurking in the shadows on your right. This Construct is wielding a Flame-Emitter Shield that spits out a steady stream of fire for a short period of time. You need to defeat this.

To defeat the first Zonai Soldier Construct in the Ijo-o Shrine, keep your distance from them until their shield stops spewing out fire. Then, once the flames have stopped, rush over to them and attack them with any melee weapon you have on hand.

The Zonai Soldier will be briefly staggered and lift their shield up. When this happens, repeatedly attack them. If your weapon damage stat is above five, it should only take a few hits to bring the Construct down.

When you've defeated it, collect the materials the Soldier dropped and then pick up their Flame-Emitter Shield. Then, equip the shield and walk over to the doorway to the next area. It will be blocked with ice.

Hold up the Flame-Emitter shield like you would do to use it to block an attack, and it will spew out some fire. Aim the shield at the block of ice to melt it. Once melted, head through the doorway into the next room.

In the next room, head to the right and quickly use your Flame-Emitter shield to melt the block of ice here to reveal the Shrine chest. This chest contains five arrows.

We had a Torch on hand, so we used it to melt the ice but the shield does the same thing.

Then, you should find another Zonai Solider Construct on the left side of the room. This one is using a large stone slab as a shield. As before, you need to defeat the Construct to be able to move forward. There are many ways you can defeat a Construct, but here's how we did it.

To beat the second Zonai Solider Construct in the Ijo-o Shrine, we used our Flame-Emitter shield to scorch the construct. Then, we followed up with several melee attacks. This staggered the Construct enough for it to lift its shield. When it did this, we attacked it a few more times with a melee weapon to beat it.

However you decided to do it, once the Construct is defeated you should pick up the materials it drops. You then need to pick up and equip the Stone-Slab shield it dropped. Once you have this, equip it and head towards the streams of fire coming out of pipes at the rear of this area.

Hold the shield up to block the flames and walk straight into them. When you are in the flames, keep the shield up and head to the opening on your right. This leads into the next area, but don't go down the ramp into the area just yet.

When you are on the ramp facing the next area, you'll probably notice that there is a Captain Construct in here. You'll need to defeat this Construct too. As with many battles in Tears of the Kingdom, there are a few ways to beat enemies but here's how we did this.

To defeat the Captain Construct in the Ijo-o Shrine, we stood on the ramp leading into the area and attached a White Chuchu Jelly to an arrow. We then fired the arrow at the Construct to freeze it for a short period of time (this also inflicted a fair amount of damage).

While it was frozen, we ran to the construct and repeatedly attacked it with melee attacks. We used a weapon that had a damage stat of 14 so it only took a few hits to defeat the Construct. However, if you're struggling to beat it, then you can always try to freeze it again or use what's left of your Flame-Emitter Shield to damage it.

Once it has been defeated, you can collect the materials it drops if you want to. Then, head to either the left or right side of the room. It doesn't matter which side you go to here because either side contains the same things.

On the side you choose, you should notice two rockets. Use your Fuse ability to attach the rocket to your shield. There are spare shields near the rockets if you need them.

Once you've attached the rocket to the shield, equip it and ride the shield upwards. After a few seconds of flight, put the shield away and instantly equip Link's Paraglider.

Up here, you should be able to see the final area of the Shrine. Glide over to the final area to collect your Light of Blessing.

Once you reach the final area, you'll have solved the More Than Defense puzzle in the Ijo-o Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

