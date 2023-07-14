Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Mayak Shrine solution

The Mayak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found north east of the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower. It'll test your ability to catch falling spheres to trigger switches.

Like most other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Mayak Shrine has you using specific timing to open doors.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to find and complete the Mayak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings 10 Things We Wish We Knew Before Starting The Legend of Zelda Tears of the KingdomWatch on YouTube

If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Mayak Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Mayak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found north east of Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower. More specifically, it is in the East Deplian Badlands.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Mayak Shrine coordinates are (1270, 3733, 0106).

You won't need any elemental resistance to reach the Mayak Shrine. Just go to the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower and glide northeast until you reach it.

Mayak Shrine solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To solve the Mayak Shrine, you'll first need to use the rising platform to fire yourself upwards. Now, land up top, and look at the large ball ahead of you.

Using Ultrahand, place the ball on the track. Quickly jump down to the orange switch, and hit it at the right time to catch the ball. This will open the next room.

This final room has two rising platforms that will fire you up high, to another ball.

Once again, place the ball on the track. Immediately run and throw yourself off the edge. Dive down to the orange switch, and strike it so that the sliding platform catches the ball. If you're struggling with the timing, you can use Recall to stop the ball from falling, or to reverse it a bit.

Well done on completing the Mayak Shrine! If you want to try another one out, check out our Kyokugon Shrine solution guide. However, if you want a complete change of pace and outfit, take a look at our Phantom Armor set locations.