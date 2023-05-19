Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Igoshon Shrine solution

The Igoshon Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one that you will come across while you are working through the main quest linked to the Regional Phenomena in the east of Hyrule. The 'Orbs of Water' Shrine will let you play around with several massive bubbles and learn that there's more to them than first appears.

As with most Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Igoshon Shrine can be used as a Fast Travel point and we highly recommend unlocking it as one before you venture into the important space next door. If you're already there, you know that we're talking about the Water Temple.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to complete the Igoshon Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Igoshon Shrine Location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Igoshon Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found on Wellspring Island in the Lanayru Sky Archipelago, slightly south east of the Water Temple.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the coordinates are (3840,0664,1325).

Igoshon Shrine puzzle solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To solve the Orbs of Water puzzle in the Igoshon Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to use the bubbles produced by Zonai bubble machines to traverse the different levels within the Shrine.

Igoshon first puzzle solution

When you first enter the shrine, you should see a Zonai bubble machine directly in front of you.

This is a very simple puzzle, all you need to do is jump into the bubble and ride up as far as it will go. When you reach this point, jump out of it and glide to the next area of the Shrine.

How to get the chest in the Igoshon Shrine

Now that you are in the second area of the Shrine, look to your left. You should see a tube dropping chests into the abyss below and Zonai bubble machine on the wall that's producing still bubbles.

Use Ultrahand to grab the still bubble and move it below the tube that is dropping the chests, the bubble should catch one of them. Then, quickly before it pops, move the bubble to the platform you are on and the chest should fall out of it when the bubble disappears.

This chest contains a Large Zonai Charge.

Igoshon second puzzle solution

Now that you have the chest, you can move on to the second puzzle in this Shrine. On the right side of the platform you are on (when you are facing into the Shrine), you should see that bubbles come down to land on that side of the platform.

Head over here and use Rewind on the bubble that has just come down, jump into it and ride it up to the next platform on your right.

Then, once on this platform, you should notice that another bubble machine is making a bubble that floats across the gap to the large area on the other side. Simply hop into one of these bubbles and ride it across to the next area.

Igoshon third puzzle solution

To solve the third puzzle in the Igoshon Shrine, you need to face the Light of Blessing on the raised section at the rear of the Shrine and then look to your left. You should see a bubble machine that's making bubbles that don't quite reach the next area.

Head to the edge of the platform that is closest to the Light of Blessing. There should be a large block on a rail here. Move the block along the rail so that is directly in front of the Zonai bubble machine.

Then, look around the platform until you find the large panel on the floor.

Use Ultrahand to pick this up and use it to make a ramp on the cube you've just moved, with the highest point facing the Light of Blessing area.

Now, the ramp should propel the bubbles high up towards the roof of the Shrine. If it's not doing this, you may need to adjust your ramp construction.

If the bubbles are being made to go higher by your ramp, stand on your ramp and ride a bubble up until it's high enough for you to jump out and glide across to your Light of Blessing.

That's it for the Igoshon Shrine! We hope you enjoy exploring the rest of Hyrule with Link in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.