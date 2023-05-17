Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Riogok Shrine solution

The Riogok Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is home to the Force Transfer puzzle.

This puzzle involves connecting gears together by wielding long pillars, and so it’s time to experiment with the Ultrahand ability in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

To give you a hand with the shrine, we’ve detailed the Riogok Shrine puzzle solution along with the Riogok Shrine location.

Riogok Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Riogok Shrine can be found in Hyrule Field, towards the southwest of central Hyrule. It’s about halfway towards the Gerudo section of the map, a bit south of Outskirt Stable.

It’s a bit hidden away in a small valley between two cliffs. Head west from Hopper Pond on the map and continue past the thick trees and the two rocks that partially obscure the entrance to this little alleyway. If you keep finding yourself getting lost and need a little extra help, the Riogok Shrine can be found at the coordinates -1441, -1615, 0089.

Riogok Shrine puzzle solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

In the Riogok Shrine, you will need to solve three Force Transfer puzzles in total, as well as picking up the chest. Here’s how to solve the whole Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

Riogok Shrine puzzle solution 1

Upon entering the shrine, you will see two large gears, one of which is behind a fence. Hit the crystal on the right to make the righthand gear turn.

Next, use Ultrahand to pick up the pillar here and place it lengthways between the two smaller gear parts over the door. The pillar should push the lefthand gear so that they are both spinning. This will open the door.

Riogok Shrine puzzle solution 2

In the next room, use Ultrahand to connect the pillar on the ground to the broken lever on the righthand wall. Make sure the pillar is attached cleanly to the end and that it lines up rotationally, because you will need to move the lever all the way to the left and a misaligned pillar can block this.

Once you have used the lever, the gate here will open, revealing another pillar. Take this pillar out and then remove the first pillar from the lever handle. (Do it in this order, as removing the pillar may cause the gate to close again.) This completes the second part of the puzzle where you can now find the Riogok Shrine chest.

If you are looking at the gate, on the left, once you have the two pillars, connect them together to make one long pillar and use this to hook the chest from where it sits high on the wall.

The camera may make this tricky, so keep an eye on when the 'Attach' prompt appears at the bottom of your screen if necessary.

Once you have the chest, open it to receive a Strong Construct Bow.

Riogok Shrine puzzle solution 3

Now turn to look at the puzzle on the wall opposite the gate in this room. On the left is the gear from the first puzzle, and on the right is a longer, lower platform and a smaller, higher platform.

Disconnect the two pillars in this room if you haven’t already. Place one on the gear so that as the gear rotates, it pushes up the lower platform.

Then, place the second pillar vertically beneath the smaller platform, so that when the lower platform raises, this pillar also pushes the smaller platform higher.

Use Ascend to get onto the lower platform, then use it again to get onto the higher platform. When the gear rotates, jump up into the final area where you will receive the Light of Blessing.

Congratulations! You've completed the Riogok Shrine