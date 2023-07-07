Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Ren-iz Shrine solution

The Ren-iz Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found north-east of Hyrule Castle. It'll test your ability to Ultrahand to guide a ball across gaps.

As with some other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will need to use your Ultrahand ability to stick objects together. There's a chest to grab as well.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to complete the Ren-iz in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Ren-iz Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Ren-iz Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in north east of Hyrule Castle. More specifically, it's at the top of Crenel Hills.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Ren-iz Shrine coordinates are (0756, 0823, 0082).

You won't need any special armor or elemental protection to get to this Shrine, though there are a lot of enemies around, so proceed with caution.

Ren-iz Shrine puzzle solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To solve the Ren-iz Shrine, you'll need to use make-shift ramps to lift a ball across two gaps. The first room is easy, just pick up the metal panel you see ahead, and position it like a ramp on the nearby ledge. Hit the yellow switch nearby to drop the ball and send it across the gap and into the basket.

Now, proceed into the next room. There’s a chest to your right as you walk in. You can use Ultrahand to stick two metal panels together to form a bridge. You can use the one in the previous room, or the ones ahead. The chest contains a Mighty Zonaite Shield with a defence stat of 50.

Finally, you need to build a ramp to fire a ball into the last basket. Pick up the smaller panel in this area and stand it up on its side. Now, use Ultrahand to glue a large panel to it, creating a ramp. Put it into place and hit the yellow switch next to you. The ball will roll down and hopefully cross the gap, opening the exit.

Well done on completing the Ren-iz Shrine!