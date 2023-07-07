Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Usazum Shrine solution

The Usazum Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found west of the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower. It'll test your combat ability as you track down a crystal.

Unlike most other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Usazum Shrine actually offers up a Shrine quest to complete. You have to find a crystal and bring it back to activate the Shrine.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to find and complete the Usazum Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Usazum Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Usazum Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found west of the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower. More specifically, it's just north of Dalite Forest.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Usazum Shrine coordinates are (-2139, -0874, 0093).

You won't need any special armor or elemental protection to get to this Shrine, though there is an enemy to fight, so bring weapons and armour.

The Satori Mountain Crystal Shrine Quest solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To solve the Usazum Shrine, you'll need to activate it, and then follow the beam of light to a crystal. Bringing the crystal back will trigger the Shrine, allowing you to enter. First, follow the beam into the nearby cave.

Now, proceed into the cave. It's a big circular room, with a large stone mass in the middle of it. If you look up, you will see a tunnel that runs through the stone mass. There's a chest in this connecting tunnel containing a Silver Rupee. Now, follow the beam to the Hinox enemy it is attached too.

You will need to defeat the Hinox to get the crystal. Luckily, this is an easy fight. Just shoot the Hinox in the eye to stun it, then attack it while it's sitting down. The Hinox does have a piece of armour on its left ankle, so it's best to attack its right instead.

Before picking up the crystal, follow the cave north to find a few ore deposits, as well as a Bubbulfrog. Head back to the crystal, and use the beam to guide you back to the Shrine. You can use a vehicle if you'd like, but chucking it down the hill and letting it roll to the Shrine is a perfectly fine (and cheap!) option.

Place the crystal close to the Shrine to activate it, and head inside. You'll find a chest containing a Mighty Zonaite Spear, and the exit, which grants you a Divine Blessing.

Well done on completing the Usazum Shrine!