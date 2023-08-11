Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Turakawak Shrine solution

The Turakawak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in the Tabantha Frontier region, north of Gerudo Highlands. It'll test your ability to build stack crates to create new paths upwards.

Like most other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Turakawak Shrine has you using Ultrahand to move objects into place, and to glue them to other objects.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to find and complete the Turakawak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Turakawak Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Turakawak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found just north of Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower. More specifically, it's located at Lake Illumeni. You can easily reach this Shrine by launching from the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower and gliding down. The weather is generally pretty mild here, though it does rain a lot, so watch out for lightning.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Turakawak Shrine coordinates are (-3496, -0197, 0066).

Turakawak Shrine solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Upon entering the Turakawak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll see a cube. Before proceeding, we’re going to go after a chest. Look up to see a thin grate before using Ascend to reach this room with a chest in it. The chest contains a Magic Rod. You can Ascend to get out of this chest room.

Head back down to where you started. These cubes can be climbed, so just place it next to the ledge and use it to climb up.

Bring this cube with you and glue it to the one up ahead. You can now climb up and reach the ladder. Bring both cubes up with you. Along with the metal one ahead, you should have three. Now, it’s important to note that you cannot climb the metal cubes.

Glue the three cubes into the shape shown below. You can then use Ascend to reach the exit to the Shrine.

Good work on completing the Turakawak Shrine!