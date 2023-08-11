Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Gasas Shrine solution

The Gasas Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in the Tabantha Frontier region, north of Gerudo Highlands. It'll test your ability to build bridges and cut ropes at the right time.

Like most other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Gasas Shrine has you using Ultrahand to glue objects together

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to find and complete the Gasas Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Gasas Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Gasas Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found north of Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower. More specifically, it is found on the southern edge of the Tabantha Frontier. Your best bet is to head to the aforementioned tower and glide down. It's very easy to spot.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Gasas Shrine coordinates are (-4151, 0099, 0040).

Gasas Shrine solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To solve the Gasas Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you'll first need to walk in where you will see a metal cube suspended by a rope. Shoot an arrow at the rope and then jump on the cube to cross the gap.

Bring the cube with you and stick it on top of the cube ahead. Now, use Ultrahand to place the cuboid you’ve made up over the ledge, so that a small portion hangs off the side. You can now use Ascend to get up.

Glue the two metal planks ahead to create a bridge and cross over to the next area. You can use the bridge you made to catch the chest ahead. Just shoot the rope with an arrow and make sure your bridge is positioned directly underneath. There’s a Large Zonai Charge inside.

Now, on the opposite side of the room is another chest to catch. Glue a cube to the end of your metal bridge, and position it as shown in the image below. Cut the rope to catch the chest, which contains a small key, allowing you to progress.

Proceed onwards and into the next room. There is a ball key hanging up high. Use Ultrahand to swing it back and forth and then switch to your bow. As it is swinging towards you, cut the rope and the ball will roll past you and into the slot. Now all that’s left to do is exit the Shrine.

Well done on completing the Gasas Shrine!