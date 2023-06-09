Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Karahatag Shrine solution

The Karahatag Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is found deep in the Gerudo Desert, at the Southern Oasis.

Like other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you'll need to make use of Ultrahand and Recall to solve this puzzle. Getting there is half the battle, so make sure you have cold-resistant clothes for night, and heat-resistant clothes if travelling in the desert by day.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to complete the Karahatag Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears of the Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Karahatag Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Karahatag Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is in the Gerudo Desert, at a point of interest called the Southern Oasis. It's south of Gerudo Town, or East of the Lightning Temple. Take care when heading to the shrine, given that Gerudo Desert is difficult to traverse, and its weather is brutal. Luckily there's plenty of shady spots to cool down in once you've reached the oasis.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Karahatag Shrine coordinates are (-3726, -3625, 0043).

Karahatag Shrine puzzle solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As we said earlier, the Karahatag Shrine mostly requires you to use Ultrahand and Recall. Head into the Shrine and you'll see a lit pyre, with a Torch next to it. Light the Torch and then throw it at the Pyre on the ceiling next to the blocked door ahead. It will open.

Now, climb the ladder ahead. You will be in a large room with a switch in it. Standing on the switch lowers the platform in front of you, but also reveals three pyres that must be lit. You can see a lit pyre near the exit to this area. Head over to it and then face back the way you came. Down below is a Chest.

Glide down to the Chest and open it to receive a Mighty Construct Bow. You can now use Ascend to get back up to the main platform.

Walk over to the lit pyre and use Ultrahand to pick it up. Now, you need to lift it up to each of the three columns ahead. Go one by one, aiming for where the unlit pyres will come out from once the switch is pressed. Put the lit pyre down, and walk over to the switch. Stand on it, and use Recall on the lit pyre. This will reverse its movement, lighting each pyre, one by one. You can see its path in the image below.

If you're having trouble, take each pyre one at a time. They stay lit, even after they are retracted. Once all three are lit, the exit will open. Head onwards to collect Lights of Blessing that can be spent at Goddess Statues to boost your hearts and stamina.

Congratulations on beating the Karahatag Shrine! If you need more help in your adventure across Hyrule, check out our Skyview Tower location guide to find your way around. You can also find out how to get the Giant White Stallion if you want a new horse.