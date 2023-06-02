Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Tukarok Shrine solution

The Tukarok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom turns up the heat, takes you to new heights, and forces to get a bit wet in order to claim your Light of Blessing that can be spent at Goddess Statues for heart or stamina upgrades.

Similar to other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Tukarok Shrine will put your creative skills to the test as you'll need to build several contraptions to get across various obstacles with a large orb.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to complete the Tukarok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Tukarok Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Tukarok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found to the east of Hyrule Field, west of Lanayru Wetlands and slightly south of Wetland Stable. We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Tukarok Shrine coordinates are (0915, -0249, 0034).

Tukarok Shrine puzzle solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To solve the Tukarok Shrine puzzle, you need to get a large orb through a series of obstacles back to the entrance of the Shrine where the Light of Blessing is locked behind a large orb lock mechanism.

When you first enter the Shrine, you'll see an orb lock on your left that controls the gate that the Light of Blessing is behind, and then on the right you should see another gated doorway. Ignore both of these and keep walking to the very far end of this area.

Once here, look down and you should see a large orb next to a pool of lava. Use your Paraglider to glide down here (you can use the ladder but gliding is faster).

Once you are in this area, look around until you see a vehicle in the corner. Use Ultrahand to attach the large orb to the middle of the vehicle. Then, climb on to join it and activate the vehicle to ride it safely across the lava.

Once the vehicle won't go any further, hop off onto the ledge and grab the orb again to bring it next to you. You'll now be in the second area of the Shrine.

In this area, you'll notice a large stepped ramp leading up, a Zonai Device on the ground and some slabs. Now, you can spend a while building a contraption to transport the orb, but we wanted lunch so we found a faster way around this one.

Grab the orb and carry it to the far end of this area where the ladder is then drop it for a second. Now, use Ultrahand to lift the orb against the wall as high as it will go and hold it there for five seconds. Lower it to the ground briefly, then raise it again for another five seconds before releasing it.

Then, quickly head underneath the mesh platform to the left of the ladder and use Ascend to pop up through the floor above you. From here, walk to the edge of this platform so you're looking down on the orb.

Use Rewind on the orb to get it to raise again. Once raised, quickly grab it with Ultrahand and pull it onto the platform next to you.

Once you have the orb with you, follow the path into the next area of the Shrine. Here, you'll see a few rafts with Zonai Wheels attached to them and some loose planks of wood on the floor. Before you do anything here, you might want to grab the chest.

Head to the far side of this area, near the raised platform on the wall, and look in the water between the two patterned walls here. You should see a submerged chest. Simply use Ultrahand to pull it out to you. This chest contains a Strong Zonaite Sword.

Now, you need to get the orb across the water against the current. There are probably multiple ways for you to solve this Shrine, but here's how we did it and we took inspiration from old steam boats.

Walk to the raft in the middle of the water area. You should see that it already has wheels attached to either side of it. All you need to do is attach one of the loose planks of wood in the area to the side of each wheel, they should sort of resemble arms or paddles.

When you're happy with your creation, use Ultrahand to attach the orb to the middle of the new boat and you can join it. Then, activate the raft. If you're placed the planks correctly, it should propel you slowly but surely to the other side.

When you get to the other side, take the orb off of the boat and place it by the door. To the right of the door is a pressure pad. Stand on this once to turn it green and the door will open.

Grab the orb again and carry it through the door to the orb lock you saw at the very beginning. Drop it into the orb lock to open the gate to collect your Light of Blessing.

Congratulations on completing the Tukarok Shrine!