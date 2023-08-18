Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Gatanisis Shrine solution

The Gatanisis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in the Lanayru region, on the eastern coast of the Lanayru Sea. It'll test your ability to use Recall to pull of a well-timed bounce.

Like many other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Gatanisis Shrine has you using Recall to reverse the momentum of falling objects.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to find and complete the Gatanisis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Gatanisis Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Gatanisis Shrine is found in the Lanayru Region, on the eastern coast of the Lanayru Sea. The best way to reach it is to glide down from the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower. You’ll just need to head east, where you should look for air currents that you can ride to extend your glide. This area has a mild climate, so you won’t need any heat or cold resistant armors or elixirs.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Gatanisis Shrine coordinates are (4498, 0825, 0095).

Gatanisis Shrine solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Walk into the Gatanisis Shrine to find a bounce platform, with a ball continuously falling on it. There’s a chest above the switch that you need to hit. Run to the far side of the platform, taking care to avoid the ball, and then use Ascend to reach it. It contains five Bomb Flowers.

Now for the switch itself. You will need to wait for the ball to fall and cross over until it is under the switch. Use Recall to fire the platform up towards the ball, hitting the switch, and opening the way forward. This can take a bit of trial and error, but just keep using Recall on the platform as the ball moves up towards the switch and you will eventually hit it.

You can then use the platform to reach the exit, or head up to the Chest again and paraglide down.

You can then collect a Light of Blessing, and exit the Gatanisis Shrine.

