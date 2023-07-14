Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Oshozan-u Shrine solution

The Oshozan-u Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found north east of the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower. It'll test your ability to whack switches with make-shift mallets.

Like most other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Oshozan-u Shrine has you using Ultrahand to glue objects together

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to find and complete the Oshozan-u Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Oshozan-u Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Oshozan-u Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found north east of Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower. More specifically, it is in the North Tabantha Snowfield.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Oshozan-u Shrine coordinates are (-1405, 3677, 0288).

You will likely need cold resistance to explore this area in Tears of the Kingdom. You could also Fuse a Ruby to your shield to gain a quick and easy heat boost. The Shrine is located on top of a huge icicle. You can Fuse a rocket to your shield to get up there, or use a Zonai device like a hot air balloon.

Oshozan-u Shrine solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To solve the Oshozan-u Shrine, you'll first need to attach the log in front of you to the cube on rails. Then, place a rocket pointing at the switch. Trigger it to have the end of the log hit the switch. The door to the next room will open.

Before heading to the next room, Fuse a rocket to your shield. You can then use this to grab the chest ahead. It contains a Zonaite Bow.

This room also has a switch puzzle in it. Attach the shorter log to the longer one, and then attach those to the wheel. Now, place a rocket on the wheel, so that it will spin clockwise. Trigger the rocket to hit the switch and finish the Shrine. You can see the exact configuration in the image below:

Well done on completing the Oshozan-u Shrine!