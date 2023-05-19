Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Kamizun Shrine solution

The Kamizun Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in Hyrule Field, near the Forest of Time.

Whilst most Shrines in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom provide thought-provoking puzzles that require well-executed usage of Link’s ability set, Kamizun Shrine challenges you with a survivability challenge that’ll test your mettle in combat being the Proving Grounds: Beginner shrine.

Prepare to make use of your Fuse ability, and read on to learn how to complete Kamizun Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Kamizun Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Kamizun Shrine is located in the lower end of Hyrule Field, next to the Forest of Time, and above Scout’s Hill.

The location of Kamizun Shrine on the map. The right image shows a zoomed-in view of the area.

The images show the location of the area, and whilst you’ll likely have revealed the area of the map by following the main quests, if that’s not the case, the precise coordinates of Kamizun Shrine may be more helpful: (-0177, -1557, 0023).

Kamizun Shrine solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As mentioned at the beginning, Kamizun Shrine has less of a puzzle focus, and more of a combat focus being the Beginner Proving Grounds shrine. That is to say the challenge here is more about your survivability in battle, rather than clever use of abilities.

That said, there’s still a lot of strategy that can be implemented since the game tests you in combat without any of your gear.

You’ll notice upon entering, all of your gear and materials have been temporarily removed, though you still have access to core abilities such as Ultrahand, Fuse etc. Instead, you’ll have to make do with what’s provided.

The area seen when you first enter the Shrine - all of your gear is temporarily removed for this Shrine's challenge.

Before progressing too far, to the right of the archway, you’ll notice a collection of items to pick up – a set of starting gear is available, including a Wooden Stick, Old Wooden Shield, Old Wooden Bow and 10 Arrows.

The set of starting gear you're able to pick up before entering the arena.

Whilst that’s what you start with, it can always grow to something more with some thoughtful usage of your Fuse ability however.

In the arena ahead, you’ll encounter four Construct enemies – one will be perched atop a pillar, whilst the other three will be hanging around the opposite side of the room.

Still in stealth, you can see each of the Construct enemies - one on the pillar, and three at the back.

Three of these enemies are the standard Constructs you will have encountered in the opening hours of the game, whilst the fourth is a more heavily-armoured and stronger Construct who deals greater damage.

The strategy we’re recommending here starts with a bit of stealth – before the enemies spot you, you’ve got the chance to thin the waves, or at least put a dent in their collective health.

To do so, we recommend using the bow to eliminate the Construct on the pillar – one accurate shot to its head should do, leaving only three enemies remaining.

Aiming with the bow and arrows at the Construct on the pillar.

You can continue with stealth if they still haven’t spotted you, firing arrows for more headshots, but should the enemies spot you, a boss-like health bar will appear at the top of the screen, representing the collective health of the remaining enemies.

Aiming at another enemy in the cautious state who totally didn't see me after this screenshot was taken...

As you move around this arena, you’ll spot various objects and items that can be fused onto your weapons, and if you make it to where the first Construct dropped its loot to, you’ll find a Construct Bow too.

In terms of those Fuse-able items, you can find a boulder to the left as you enter the arena, with a spiked, metal ball opposite from the arena’s entrance.

Left: The spiked, metal ball and accompanying weapon pickups. Right: Running away after having fused the spiked ball onto a weapon.

There are also a set of Fire Fruit you can find on the left side of the room, as well as a couple of weapons laying next to the aforementioned spiked ball.

This is without mentioning the items dropped by the Constructs you defeat.

The Fire Fruit on the left side of the arena.

All in all, this challenge isn’t particularly demanding compared to other combat encounters in the game, but that doesn’t mean the enemies can’t catch you off guard or easily swarm you – be sure to keep moving if spotted, keeping good distance between you and the enemies, and making effective use of your environment to as much advantage as possible.

Screenshots of the armoured Construct hunting Link down.

Once all the enemies are defeated, you’ll have all your gear returned to you, allowing you to forage and loot what’s left to collect in the arena before heading out the newly-opened door to complete the Shrine.

On your way out, you’ll be rewarded not only by the usual Light of Blessing, but also a chest in front of it too – collect both of them and interact with the statue to complete and exit the Shrine.

The chest you can open before acquiring the Light of Blessing from the statue in the background.

If you’re looking for more tips and tricks and anything of the like, be sure to check out our Zelda Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough detailing a variety of things to do, find and collect.