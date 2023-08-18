Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Jikais Shrine solution

The Jikais Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in the Lanayru region, to the west of the Lanayru Range. It'll test your ability to use Ascend to reach new heights.

Like many other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Jikais Shrine has you using Ultrahand to move objects into place.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to find and complete the Jikais Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Jikais Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Jikais Shrine is found in the Lanayru region, just east of the Lanayru Range. It’s a very cold place indeed, so make sure you stock up on cold resistant armor. You could also make yourself some meals containing Spicy Peppers, or even Fuse a Ruby to your Shield. The easiest way to get there is to glide from the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Jikais Shrine coordinates are (4265,-1674,0182).

Jikais Shrine solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The first puzzle room in the Jikais Shrine contains four blocks which can be moved on tracks. Using Ultrahand, move the lower right block to the far left. Now, move the block above it so that you can Ascend up through it.

Jump down to the large block on the lower left. You can now move the block above you so that you can Ascend up to the top of it. Jump to the alcove in the wall and Ascend again to reach the next area. Look for a chest on your right, you can simply Ascend up to it. It contains a Magic Staff.

The next section has a small, flat panel that can be positioned so that a portion of it hangs off the ledge to the right. Stand on this edge and then Ascend upwards.

You’re now in a prison cell of sorts, but fret not! Use Ultrahand to spot another flat panel on the outside of the cell. Grab it and place it on one of the cell’s corners. Ascend up through it, and you’ll be able to reach the exit.

Well done on completing the Jikais Shrine!