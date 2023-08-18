Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Utsushok Shrine solution

The Utsushok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in the Faron region, to the north of the Lake of the Horse God. It'll test your ability to use Ultrahand to hit balls into switches.

Like many other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Utsushok Shrine has you using Ultrahand to glue objects together.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to find and complete the Utsushok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Utsushok Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Utsushok Shrine can be found in the Faron region, to the west of Guchini Plain. The easiest way to reach it is to head over to the Polpa Foothills Skyview Tower. Glide south to reach the shrine. It’s in an area with pretty mild weather, so you won’t need any cold or heat resistant armor.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Utsushok Shrine coordinates are (0669, -3358, 0072).

Utsushok Shrine solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The first puzzle room of the Utsushok Shrine has a paddle on a hinge, and a ball and hole switch. You need to use Ultrahand to raise the paddle, which will strike the ball, sending it into the hole switch. The door will open to the next room.

The next room has a similar puzzle, but you will need to use Ultrahand to glue a metal cube to the paddle. This will increase the force that strikes the ball, sending it into the hole switch.

The final room has another paddle, a metal panel, and a ball. You need to stick the metal panel to the paddle, and knock the ball into the switch. This will spawn a minecart.

Detach the metal panel and glue it to the other side, as shown below. Raise the paddle with Ultrahand while standing in the minecart, and release it. This will strike the minecraft, propelling it forward. There is a chest to your left that you can grab using Ultrahand. It contains a Sneaky Elixir.

Well done on completing the Utsushok Shrine!