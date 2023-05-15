Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Iun-orok Shrine solution

The Iun-orok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom contains The Right Roll puzzles for Link to attempt.

During this Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trial, your aim is to roll the various metal balls into the orange targets at the end. However, perhaps the hardest part of all is actually finding the Iun-orok Shrine.

To speed things up, we've got the Iun-orok Shrine solutions for The Right Roll detailed below, including how to get the chest, and the Iun-orok Shrine location.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Iun-orok Shrine location

The Iun-orok Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is located inside the Tanagar Canyon West Cave in the Tabantha Frontier region. To easiest way to get to it is to use the paraglider and drop to the canyon below Tabantha Great Bridge, near the stable. Then, look out for the cave on the western side, near Piper Ridge.

Here's a picture of the exact Iun-orok Shrine map location:

Although it looks like the main road, the Iun-orok Shrine is underground.

To get to the Iun-orok Shrine from the Tanagar Canyon West Cave entrance, jump down and use bomb arrows or a Fused hammer weapon to smash the cracked rocks. We found it easier to go right in the next chamber, as the cracked rocks behind the Like Like monster were easier to bomb.

Whether you go left or right, you'll find the Iun-orok Shrine behind the last wall of cracked rocks, opposite another Like Like in the middle. This wall takes a little longer to destroy, and the Like Like shoots Lightning at you, so be careful here!

Once you're through this thick cracked rock wall, you'll see the shrine at the back of this small chamber.

Iun-orok Shrine puzzle solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are three small The Right Roll puzzles you need to solve at the Iun-orok Shrine to reach the end and get the Light of Blessing, and one optional puzzle to reach a chest.

The first step is to pick up the metal ball on your left and roll it down the middle of the slope, into the orange target. The door behind the target will then open, leading you to the next puzzle.

The second step is to fuse the next two metal balls together, then roll them down the middle of the next ramp. Aim to have each ball even on both sides so it doesn't fall off

To get the chest in the next room before solving the last Right Roll puzzle, fuse the largest ball to the second largest, then angle them under the platform with the chest, creating a path up. Now you can jump up the makeshift ramp to reach the chest.

Lastly, Fuse the smallest ball to the other two, then use Ultrahand to walk down to the orange target at the bottom of the ramp. Just drop the three balls from the centre of the target to open the last door, no rolling required.

You can now examine the green circle at the end to get your Light of Blessing.

Good luck with completing other Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom!