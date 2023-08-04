Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Joju-u-u Shrine solution

The Joju-u-u Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in the West Necluda region, next to Lakeside Stable. It'll test your ability to build bridges.

Like most other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Joju-u-u Shrine has you using Ultrahand to glue objects together

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to find and complete the Joju-u-u Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Joju-u-u Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Joju-u-u Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found south west of Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower. More specifically, it is next to Lakeside Stable.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Joju-u-u Shrine coordinates are (1516, -3576, 0142).

Joju-u-u Shrine solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To solve the Joju-u-u Shrine, you'll first need to walk in where you will see a bridge. You can just walk across this one.

The next one is split. Grab the edge of the larger piece with Ultrahand, and attach it to the smaller piece. Cross this bridge.

The next bridge is also split, but if you attach the two pieces at their edges, the bridge will be too long and you won’t be able to reach the next platform. Instead, grab the fourth panel from the far end of the largest bridge piece and attach that to the small piece. This will create a shorter bride that is high enough to progress through the Shrine.

The next bridge is intact, so just walk across. Now there’s a bridge and a metal cube. Attach the cube to the end of the bridge and then put it over the post to weigh it down. This will create a new bridge that you can walk across.

Now, there's a chance to grab a chest. Just grab the middle of the bridge and attach it to the short bridge piece above it. You can now reach the chest, which contains a Large Zonaite. Head to the exit to pick up a Light of Blessing.

Well done on completing the Joju-u-u Shrine! If you want to try another one out, check out our Kyokugon Shrine solution guide. However, if you want a complete change of pace and outfit, take a look at our Phantom Armor set locations.