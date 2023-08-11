Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Mayamats Shrine solution

The Mayamats Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in the Rutimala region, west of Gerudo Highlands. It'll test your ability to guide a ball into a slot.

Like most other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Mayamats Shrine has you using Ultrahand to glue objects metal spheres together

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to find and complete the Mayamats Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Mayamats Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Mayamats Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found west of Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower. More specifically, it's located in the Rutimala region. Your best bet is to head to the aforementioned tower and glide down. You will likely need cold resistance to reach this shrine, so consider bringing warm clothes, cooking dishes containing spicy peppers, or even fusing a Ruby to your shield.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Mayamats Shrine coordinates are (-4637, -1513, 0452).

Mayamats Shrine solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Upon entering the Mayamats Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you will see a slot for a ball. Head around the corner to see a rail, with an updraft that you can use to glide up to the next section. There’s a big metal ball up on a ledge to your left as you land. You can use Ascend to reach it.

This ball is actually the wrong size, but can be used to reach another, smaller ball. First, look around for a small gap in the wall, with a chest on the other side. You can use Ultrahand to place the ball in the gap and jump on it to get across. The chest contains a Large Zonai Charge.

Now, push forward until you see a 'Y' shaped indent in the wall. You can place the large metal ball in this slot, and then Ascend up through it. In this area, you will see the smaller ball constantly falling up ahead. All you need to do is freeze it with Recall, right as it hangs over the railings below. You can now take the smaller ball down with you to the updraft you rode earlier.

This ball is too small to ride the railing down, so glue it to the larger ball. Now, place it onto the rail and follow it down. You can now detach the smaller ball, and open the door leading to the exit.

Well done on completing the Mayamats Shrine!