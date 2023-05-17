Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Zanmik Shrine solution

The Zanmik Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom contains the somewhat tricky Scoop it Out puzzle.

Although you can complete this puzzle using Ultrahand in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are a few caveats and a way to make it significantly easier.

This guide will detail the Zanmik Shrine puzzle solutions and explain how to complete the Scoop it Out shrine, including where to find the Zanmik Shrine and the Zanmik Shrine chest.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears Of The Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Zanmik Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Zanmik Shrine can be found in the southeast of the map, in East Necluda. It is very close to Hateno Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. From the village, look to the south - the shrine is elevated on a grassy platform, so it should be easy to spot.

Here’s where the Shrine appears on the map. The coordinates are 3469, -2180, 0148.

Zanmik shrine only has one major puzzle. Upon entering you will see a goal for a ball to be put into, and a lower area with a pit full of balls with a wheel above them.

Zanmik Shrine puzzle solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Firstly, head down to the lower area. Use Ultrahand to place one of the metal panels between the glowing crystal and the conductive line on the floor. This will connect the mechanism and cause the wheel to spin. (Be careful, the metal panel is now electrified.)

There are more panels on the floor here, which you can use Ultrahand to turn into a scoop in order to get the ball to the higher area, as the puzzle name suggests. However, the weight of the balls has a tendency to break attachments, making this puzzle tricky to complete.

Luckily, there’s a much easier workaround - simply use Ultrahand to attach a ball directly to the wheel itself. Then climb back up to the top area and retrieve the ball as it spins upwards. It probably won’t make it down the chute here, but you can just grab it using Ultrahand and place it into the goal.

Now you can head to the exit and collect your Light of Blessing!

Where to find the Zanmik Shrine chest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You can collect the chest right away in Zanmik Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Simply search through the balls, moving them aside with Ultrahand, until you find it. For us it was in the front left corner, quite close to the unfenced area of the pit.

You can use Attach through Ultrahand on the balls to make it quicker to move several at once.

When you retrieve the chest, open it to find a Strong Zonaite Longsword.

If you’d like to learn more about Link’s quest, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.