Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Apogek Shrine solution

The Apogek Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found near Zora's Domain. It'll test your ability to use wings to glide across large gaps.

As with some other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will need to use Zonai devices to succeed here. There's a chest to grab as well.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to complete the Apogek in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Apogek Shrine location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Apogek Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in Lanayru. More specifically, it's slightly south east of Zora's Domain

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Apogek Shrine coordinates are (3886, -0217, 0164).

You won't need any special armor or elemental protection to get to this Shrine.

Apogek Shrine puzzle solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To solve the Apogek Shrine, you'll need to use wings to cross gaps. The first challenge is getting a ball to a slot across a gap. Look to your left, and grab a wing. Then attach the ball to its centre using Ultrahand.

Now, place the wing on the rail and use Recall to keep it in place. Jump on top and glide across to the slot. You can now put the ball in the slot to open the way forward.

In the next room, there's some fans. Ride one up using your paraglider. Turn around and use Ultrahand to move two of the fans up to your level. Look to your left, from your back facing the entrance, and you will see a chest.

Use a fan and your Paraglider to reach the chest. It contains a Mighty Zoanite Spear.

To cross the gap ahead, grab two fans and place them onto each of the wings of a nearby wing device. Now place the vehicle onto one of the three rails. Use Recall to keep it in place. Jump on, hit the fans, and then glide across the gap, taking care to keep the wing balanced as you go. You can then interact with the shrine and gain a Divine Blessing.

Well done on completing the Apogek Shrine!