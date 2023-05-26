Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Makasura Shrine solution

The Makasura Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom tasks you with completing the Upright Device puzzle.

You need to utilise the Ascend and Ultrahand abilities, along with the Stabilizer Zonai Device, to solve this puzzle and, like many of the Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there’s a chest for you to find too.

Below we cover the Makasura Shrine solution, so you can solve the Upright Device shrine and collect the chest hidden within.

If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

The easiest way to reach this shrine is to use Ascend beneath the wooden platforms just south of the general store. You’ll need to do this four different times beneath four different wooden platforms until you are by the shrine.

The Makasura Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is located within Kakariko Village at the coordinates 1770, -1050, 0166 .

Makasura Shrine puzzle solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Your first task in solving the Upright Device puzzle in the Makasura Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is to use Ascend on the platform directly in front of you, so you can reach the higher level.

Makasura Shrine puzzle solution 1

Next, hit the Stabilizer connected to the metal grating to make it stand upright. We also recommend using Ultrahand to move the metal grate, Stabilizer attached, as close to the edge of the ledge as possible, because this will help you succeed in the next step.

This step is to use Ascend to reach the top of the metal grating and, from there, paraglide across to reach the next section of the shrine.

Makasura Shrine puzzle 2

First, you need to hit the Stabilizer attached to the nearby metal grating. We recommend hitting the Stabilizer first, because it will make it easier to position the metal grating.

Once it’s standing, position the metal grating against the wall of bars which divide you from the small ball. When the grating is in the right place, use Ascend beneath it and, when you can, jump down to the other side.

Now, on the other side of the bars, the first thing you’ll want to do is connect the Stabilizer to the metal grating with the little basket. After attaching it, we recommend doing a test run to make sure the Stabilizer is attached exactly where you want it to be. Just remember to deactivate it afterwards! You also have to make sure the basket is facing the right way.

When you’re ready, place the ball in the basket and then hit the Stabilizer to send the ball over the wall of bars! It’s a good idea to use an arrow when activating the Stablizier, so Link doesn’t accidentally block the metal grating from standing upright.

With that accomplished, use Ascend to reach the other side of the metal bars.

How to get Makasura Shrine chest

Before you complete the Makasura Shrine, however, take the time to open the chest hidden within. Thankfully, it’s quite easy to get.

To do so, while standing on the small platform above the wall with the metal bars, move the metal crating with a small ledge, over the top of these bars.

Over the barrier it goes...

Next, jump down into this area and move the grating so it's close to the back wall of this little area. Now all you have to do is use Ascend, jump over to the ledge and open the chest, which contains one Fairy Tonic.

Just remember to move the piece of metal grating back into the main section of this part of the shrine!

... and back over again.

Makasura Shrine puzzle solution 3

To finish the Makasura Shrine, you need to position the metal grating with the ledge close to the void sitting between you and the end of the shrine. We recommend turning the Stabilizer off first, so it doesn’t accidentally fall into the void.

Next, use Ultrahand to move the metal grating which has a little basket over to the previous piece of grating. Attack it to the edge of the ledge of the metal grating in a similar manner to the screenshot below:

Attach the two pieces of metal together like this.

Now jump into the basket yourself and, from there, hit the Stabilizer with an arrow.

This will send you shooting across the void and you can use the Paraglier to ensure you safely make it to the other side.

With that you've completed the Makasura Shrine!