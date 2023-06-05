Unfusing weapons or shields in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can help you get your base item back so that you can use them in more Fuse experiments as you explore the kingdom of Hyrule. However, wanting to get back to your base item will come at a cost and one that can be quite pricy if you've attached a rare or expensive material to it.

As you spend time exploring Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you'll come across multiple materials that you can Fuse to your weapons and shields to often create bigger and better versions of that weapon. However, sometimes your creations can simply be entertaining but useless (we made an Apple Shield).

So, if you're bored of a creation or regret making it, we're going to show you how to unfuse weapons and shields in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to unfuse weapons and shields in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The important thing to know about unfusing a weapon or shield is that you should be careful if you have valuable materials attached to an item, such as Diamonds or Star Fragments, as these will disappear once you unfuse it from the base item.

To unfuse weapons and shields in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to follow these simple steps:

Open your item menu (either shield or weapon). Select the item you want to unfuse. Click on the item and then select the 'Destroy Fused Material' option. The item will now revert to its original state but the material you fused to the item will be destroyed.

By reverting to its original state, we mean that it will change back to the base item of that weapon or shield. For example, if you've fused a Ruby and a Wooden Stick together, the weapon will revert back to a wooden stick.

Remember, there is no way to fully undo this process unless you revert to a previous save file or by using another of the same material from your inventory.

Once you know how to unfuse your items, you can begin creating even more experiments. If you need more help on your adventure across Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, check out our guide that shows you how to increase weapon durability and our one that shows you how to upgrade your armor.