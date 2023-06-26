If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

King Dorephan location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

How to find King Dorephan.

zelda totk king dorephan
King Dorephan's location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a bit of a mystery, the King of the Zora has seemingly disappeared and it's up to you to piece together a few clues to find him. However, a few kids that are very protective of their game stands between you and finding the missing royal.

Finding King Dorephan is part of one of the main story quests in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and is part of the Sidon of the Zora quests. However, before embarking on this quest we recommend having at least one and a half stamina wheels as you'll be swimming against a strong current at one point.

When you're ready, we're here to show you how to find King Dorephan in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

How to find King Dorephan in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To begin to find King Dorephan in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to head to the Throne Room in Zora's Domain. We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Zora Throne Room coordinates are (3334, 0536, 0163.)

zelda totk zora throne room map location

When you get there, you'll find that three Zora kids are playing a game there. However, the game is more important than it first sounds and you need to eavesdrop on their conversation to find your next clue about King Dorephan's location.

How to listen to Zora kids in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You now need to get close enough to the Zora kids to listen to their game without them spotting you. If they spot you, they will shoo you away and you'll need to find another way to sneak up on them.

As with most things in Tears of the Kingdom, there are probably multiple ways to eavesdrop on the Zora kids without being seen, but this is the way we did it.

Stand outside the entrance of the Throne Room and look to your left.

zelda totk zora throne room left waterfall

You should see a waterfall/stream area here. Climb into this and follow it around to the left, climbing carefully along the ledge when you need to.

zelda totk link sneaking along zora throne room stream

You'll eventually hit a bigger and more solid stream. Follow the stream around until you are behind the rear section of the Throne Room at (3335, 0565, 0161.)

Here, turn around to face the Throne Room and you should be able to climb up the rear of the Throne so your view looks like this:

zelda totk link standing on zora throne

Carefully climb up here and slide down into the pool below.

zelda totk link listening to zora kids

Once you are in the pool, carefully swim to the ledge in the pool that's almost directly behind the Zora kids. When you're close enough to listen, a control prompt will appear. When this does, press 'A' to eavesdrop on their game to find out more about where King Dorephan is.

King Dorephan location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

After listening to the Zora kids, you'll find out that King Dorephan's location is somewhere in 'Clean Water' between Ploymus Mountain and Zora's Domain with a secret entrance.

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, King Dorephan is in Pristine Sanctum. This is east of Zora's Domain and east of Mipha Court. We've marked its exact location on the map below and the coordinates for Pristine Sanctum are (3664, 0598, 0204).

zelda totk pristine sanctum map location

To get to King Dorephan in the Pristine Sanctum, head to the waterfall in Mikau Lake (we've marked it on the map below to help).

zelda totk pristine sanctum secret entrance waterfall map location

Now, this part takes a bit of Stamina. You need to swim through the waterfall.

zelda totk pristine sanctum secret waterfall entrance

Once you do, you'll find a secret entrance to Pristine Sanctum on the other side.

Once you are in this secret entrance area, you'll see a waterfall near the back of the area. If you have the Zora Armor, you can simply swim up this waterfall to get to Pristine Sanctum.

However, if you don't have that armor yet, walk behind the secret entrance waterfall until you're underneath an overhang. Then, use Ascend to pop up through the floor into Pristine Sanctum.

zelda totk pristine sanctum secret entrance ascend overhang

Once inside the Sanctum, you'll find King Dorephan! Speak to him to gain a few special items that will help you in the next part of this main story quest.

zelda totk sludged king dorephan

Now that you've found King Dorephan, you can keep moving forward with figuring out the Regional Phenomena effecting Zora's Domain. If you want a break from sludgy mess, check out our guides on how to get a Golden Horse and how to increase weapon durability.

