All Dragon locations and routes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are a few Dragons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and they prowl both the skies on the surface of Hyrule and the dark Depths below which can make them tricky to find. We recommend sticking to tracking the Dragons down while they are on the surface as they are easier to spot and much easier to land on with your Paraglider.

As with most things in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can approach landing on and finding the Dragons however you want to. We've listed their general location, rough routes, and tips for getting safely onto the back of each Dragon to help you out.

Before you start to track any of them down, we strongly recommend doing the Regional Phenomena at Rito Village to get a useful ally and that you have at least two full wheels of Stamina with plenty of stamina boosting meals in your inventory.

When you're ready, we're here to show you all Dragon locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and tips for landing on the back of them.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears of the Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Naydra location and route in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Naydra can generally be found flying around Mount Lanayru and East Necluda in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Naydra is an Ice Dragon and they can spit out icy balls if you get too close to their face, so we recommend equipping some cold-resistant armor and packing a few cold-resistance meals or elixirs into Link before attempting to land on them.

Naydra's Route

This is the route Naydra took around the surface of Hyrule.

Emerges from Depths at Naydra's Snowfield Chasm south of Mount Lanayru.

Around Mount Lanayru.

Walnot Mountain.

Hateno Bay.

Ebon Mountain.

Meda Mountain.

Over Cliffs of Quince.

Over Bonooru's Stand.

Past Kakariko Village.

Descends into Depths at East Hill Chasm east of Kakariko Village.

If you explore the areas listed above and keep an eye on the sky, you're likely to see Naydra. However, if you're struggling to find Naydra then it's probably already in the Depths.

Launch sites for landing on Naydra

We've found that these are the best places you can launch Link from to land on Naydra:

Remember, the best place to jump from to get on top of Naydra will depend on where it currently is. You'll need to judge which launch site to go to and work from there.

Farosh location and route in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Farosh can generally be found flying around Lake Hylia and Gerudo Canyon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Farosh is a Lightning Dragon, so we recommend removing any pieces of equipment that conduct electricity. We also recommend taking a few shock resistant meals and elixirs before attempting to land on the Dragon.

Farosh's Route

This is the route Farosh took around the surface of Hyrule.

Emerges from the Depths at East Gerudo Chasm.

Past Spectacle Rock.

Around Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower.

Past Koukot Plateau.

Over Mount Nabooru.

Across Gerudo Canyon.

Past Starly Plateau.

Over Taobab Grassland towards Mount Faloraa.

Over Mount Faloraa towards Hylia Island.

Passes south of Scouts Hill.

Enters the Depths at Hills of Baumer Chasm.

If you explore the areas listed above and keep an eye on the sky, you're likely to see Farosh. If they're nowhere to be found, then it's highly likely they're already in the Depths.

Launch sites for landing on Farosh

We've found that these are the best places you can launch Link from to land on Farosh:

Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower.

East Gerudo Sky Archipelago.

There aren't too many options in the area for launching Link into the sky to land on Farosh, but if you have Tulin and a stamina boosting meal or two, you should be able to land on the Dragon.

Dinraal location and route in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Dinrall can generally be found around Eldin Mountains and Deep Akkala in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Dinraal is a Fire Dragon, and landing on them will get very hot very fast. You'll need armor and meals or elixirs that boost your Flame Guard. Heat resistance will not work for this Dragon, it needs to be Flame Guard if you don't want to burn to a crisp.

Dinraal's Route

This is the route Dinraal took across the surface of Hyrule.

Emerges from the Depths at East Akkala Plains Chasm.

Over Octorok Lake.

Along East Akkala Beach.

Along North Akkala Beach.

Around and past Akkala Ancient Tech Lab.

Past Tumlea Heights.

Past Akkala Wilds.

Over Skull Lake.

Over Eldin's Flank.

Past Eldin Mountains.

Over Thyphlo Ruins.

Enters the Depths at Drenan Highlands Chasm.

If you explore the areas listed above and keep an eye on the sky, you're likely to find Dinraal. If they're nowhere to be found, then it's highly likely that Dinraal is in the Depths.

Launch sites for landing on Farosh

Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower.

Sokkala Sky Archipelago.

Top of Death Mountain (Fast Travel to Sitsum Shrine).

Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower.

There are a few launching options for Link for this Dragon. The Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower is at the end of Dinraal's surface route, so if you known that they're on the surface then you can get to the tower and get ahead of them.

Light Dragon location and route in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Now, the Light Dragon is probably the hardest Dragon to find in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as its route spans the entire length of Hyrule's surface. However, we've detailed all of the ways you can find the Light Dragon in our Master Sword guide.

We saw the Light Dragon by pure chance in our first few hours of the game while exploring the Great Sky Islands. If you do manage to see this delightfully elusive creature, we recommend running to the closest Skyview Tower to launch yourself high into the sky to give yourself the best starting point for landing on it.

That's it for finding all of the Dragons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you need more help in your adventure across Hyrule, check out our Shrine locations guide or our how to get Rupees guide to learn how to get money quickly.