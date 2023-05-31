Stone Talus in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are mini-bosses that you will come across as you explore across Hyrule. They may seem like big, sentient rocks but they pack a punch and can easily kill Link with a single blow if you're not careful. Also, some of them are dormant until you walk across them or try to climb up them which can make them hard to spot until it's too late.

As with other mini-bosses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Stone Talus can be easy to defeat once you know the basic tricks to taking it down. However, there are several variations of the Talus and you sometimes need a slightly different strategy depending on the type of Talus or the environment you're battling it in.

We're here to show you how to beat Stone Talus in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as well as how to beat the other Talus variants and we've also included some Stone Talus locations to help you hunt them down.

On this page:

How to beat Stone Talus in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To beat a Stone Talus in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to locate its weak spot which is a clump of rock that sticks out from a part of their body. Once you identify the weak spot, you need to find a way to attack it with a melee weapon.

Not all Talus variants have their weak spot in the same place. The Stone Talus by Horse God Bridge has their weak spot on top, whereas the one in Tangar Canyon has it on its back. Before you start to launch yourself at the enemy, it's a good idea to learn exactly where you need to attack.

Having a melee weapon with an attack damage above 14 will make Talus fights a lot easier. Arrows do work for beating a Stone Talus too but it can make defeating one a very long process. We also recommend stocking up on, and taking, Hasty Elixirs while fighting any Talus as your increased speed can make it easier to dodge attacks.

A Stone Talus can throw its arms at you from a distance. They'll throw one arm at a time and they will split into two large boulders, both aiming directly for you. You can dodge these if you think you won't make it in time, but you can use rewind on one of the boulders to send it back to the Talus. If it hits them, it will briefly daze the Talus which can give you a chance to attack it or reposition yourself.

Sometimes, the boulder that you use rewind on will take out the second boulder for you too.

Return to sender.

After the Stone Talus loses both of its arms from this attack (or if you blow them off with a Zonai Time Bomb), it will briefly crouch into the ground to, quite literally, rearm. It's briefly vulnerable while it does this and you can take this chance to attack the weak spot.

However, make sure you are paying attention to what the Talus is doing still as it can quickly swing around onto you or fling you off once it gets its arms back.

Don't get too close to a Stone Talus if you can help it as it can simply bump Link with its side and remove almost all of your hearts in the process. It can also reach a fist out and slam it into the ground to crush you if you're close enough.

However, if you do end up dangerously close to one, then you can try to run beneath its legs and use Ascend to get onto the top of it to get to safety.

Ah, the many uses of Ascend!

If you're in an area where you can get the high ground while fighting a Stone Talus, then by all means do it. Fighting a Talus from a higher area means that you can usually time your Rewind better, and you can glide on top of the creature if that's where you need to be.

We did a Kenobi and got the high ground.

However you get to the weak spot, your goal is the same once you're there. Repeatedly hit the rock clump with your melee weapon to wear down the health of the Stone Talus. However, once the Talus begins to rumble you should get off of it and get back to a safe distance or it will fling Link off into the nearest wall or floor.

Now all you need to do is rinse and repeat until you destroy the Stone Talus.

How to beat Battle Talus in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

A Battle Talus in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as a variant of the Stone Talus that has an additional set of problems - Bokoblins.

Bokoblins have set themselves up on some Stone Talus's which then turns them into a Battle Talus. Fortunately, fighting this variant is very similar to fighting a Stone one.

To beat a Battle Talus, we strongly recommend taking out all of the Bokoblins that are riding the Talus. Usually, the easiest way of doing this is to attach a Shock Fruit or Fire Fruit to an arrow and taking each Bokoblin out from a distance. This keeps you safe from the Talus and lets you avoid any Bokoblin arrows being fired your way.

If you get up there while Bokoblins are there, they can easily knock you off.

Once you've gotten rid of the Bokoblins, you can now fight the Talus itself. Again, you can use Rewind when the Battle Talus throws its arms at you to stun it. However, unlike the Stone Talus, a Battle Talus will not fully fall to the ground when it's rearming.

When a Battle Talus has been stunned, is downed, or is rearming then you need to run up beside it and use Ascend to rise through one of the wooden platforms it's carrying on its head. When you get through the platform, you need to look for its weak spot.

Hey, it kind of looks like a Teapot.

Once you find the weak spot, hit it repeatedly with your melee weapon to wear down the Talus's health. When the Battle Talus starts to rumble, get off of it quickly or it will throw Link into the ground.

Stone Talus locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Here are three Stone Talus locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so you can start farming for Talus Hearts:

Horse God Bridge - ( 0541, -3702, 0059). South of Highland Stable, near where you can find the Giant White Stallion.

- ( 0541, -3702, 0059). South of Highland Stable, near where you can find the Giant White Stallion. Tangar Canyon - (-3474, 0181, -0104). Southwest of Hyrule Ridge and southeast of Tabantha Frontier.

- (-3474, 0181, -0104). Southwest of Hyrule Ridge and southeast of Tabantha Frontier. Crenel Hills Cave - (0575, 0773, 0012). East of Hyrule Castle in a cave in Crenel Hills, the cave entrance is located on the west side of the hills at these coordinates: 0485, 0730, 0041.

Battle Talus locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Here are some Battle Talus locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so you can start farming for Talus Hearts:

Hopper Pond - (-1082, -1650, 0073). Southeast of Outskirt Stable, near the Forest of Spirits.

- (-1082, -1650, 0073). Southeast of Outskirt Stable, near the Forest of Spirits. Orsedd Bridge - (0634, 0541, 0026). South of Crenel Hills and east of Yamio Shrine near Orsedd Bridge, this Battle Talus is walking around so when you are close to the bridge you should see it.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Stone Talus rewards explained

You can get a handful of rewards for battling, and beating, a Stone Talus or any Talus variant in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

As you attack the weak spot of any Talus, it will drop valuable Gems that can be anything from Amber to Rubies. You'll also get a bunch of these Gems once you defeat the Talus, however these are not the important bit.

When you beat any Talus, you will be able to collect a Talus Heart. Now, to put it simply, this is a massive weapon enhancement for you to Fuse to your melee weapons - but choose how you use it wisely because you can only Fuse it once.

Can we call this weapon a Heartbreaker?

The Talus Heart will add a massive stat boost to the weapon you add it to and can make the weapon act like an overpowered hammer, so we recommend adding it to something that's already a high-tier to make it truly remarkable.

The Talus Heart will add a massive stat boost to the weapon you add it to and can make the weapon act like an overpowered hammer, so we recommend adding it to something that's already a high-tier to make it truly remarkable.