Link hasn’t forgotten how to shield surf after the Upheaval in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - he can still skate down hills at top speed if you know how to do it right.

But the mechanic isn’t well explained by the game itself, so this guide will walk you through everything you need to know about shield surfing in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

You’ll learn what the buttons are for shield surfing, the damage it’ll do to your shields’ durability, and how to use Fuse to make shield surfing even better.

How to shield surf in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To shield surf in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you first need to find a slope and make sure you have a flat shield equipped. Hold it with ZL, press X to jump, and then quickly hit A to begin surfing.

If you’re not on a slope, Link will jump off the shield immediately, but this is a good way to practise the combo, if you like.

If you are on a slope, Link will begin surfing downwards. You can control his movement with the joysticks, similarly to if you were skydiving or paragliding. Slow down by pulling back on the left joystick. If the slope is shallow enough, this will allow Link to jump off. If now, you'll have to press B when you want to stop surfing.

Bear in mind that, while shield surfing is a great way to get around quickly if the terrain is right (and it’s fun!), it does cause durability damage to your shields. If you’re moving quickly when the shield breaks, Link will fall and take damage.

How to use Fuse for even better shield surfing

Unlike in Breath of the Wild, Link no longer needs to use his shield alone for his surfing adventures. Thanks to Fuse, he can turn his shields into skateboards, go karts, and basically any kind of chaotic contraption you can come up with.

To Fuse something with a shield, use the L menu, select Fuse, and then use LR when close enough to the object you want to Fuse with.

Using Fuse can be practical. For example, it can make it easier to balance - fusing something wide to a shield allows Link to use rails or other thin slopes with less risk of falling. But it’s also just great for living out your Tony Hawk dreams. Zelda can wait.

Bear in mind that shields will still lose durability while fused, and when they break, the contraption will come apart.

That's all there is to it! Enjoy being able to shield surf in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.