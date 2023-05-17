The Mucktorok Boss in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the final part of the Water Temple and of the Sidon of the Zora quest. This little monster has been responsible for all of the sticky sludge you've had to fight your way through so far and now it's payback time.

Before you enter this Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom boss fight, we recommend stocking up on arrows, Hasty Elixirs, heart boosting meals, stamina boosting meals, and weapons with an attack damage above 15. Also, if you find this boss to hard the first time, head to some Shrines to collect Lights of Blessing to trade for heart and stamina boosts, it helped us out a lot.

When you're ready, we're here to show you how to beat the Mucktorok Boss in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears Of The Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

How to beat Mucktorok Boss in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Mucktorok fight happens in two phases, and the first phase is pretty simple if you've taken a Hasty Elixir to boost your movement speed.

In the first phase, the Mucktorok will create a sludge shark to protect itself and attack you. To beat the Mucktorok, you need to use Sidon's ranged attack to hit the shark to wash the sludge off of the Mucktorok and then attack the exposed Mucktorok when you can.

Sidon's ranged attack will really hurt the Mucktorok once you've used it to rinse off the sludge shark.

Here's a quick breakdown of the Mucktorok attacks it uses in the first phase and how to dodge them:

Charge Attack - The sludge shark will stop moving, open its mouth while looking at you. It will then charge directly at you. If you're feeling brave you can attack it like this, or you can simply dodge to the side to avoid being hit.

- The sludge shark will stop moving, open its mouth while looking at you. It will then charge directly at you. If you're feeling brave you can attack it like this, or you can simply dodge to the side to avoid being hit. Sludge Pipe - The shark will rear out of the ground, open its mouth and will spit out a stream of sludge from one side to the other. Link can easily jump over this attack if you time it right. This is a good chance for attacking the shark as this is a slower attack that leaves it exposed.

- The shark will rear out of the ground, open its mouth and will spit out a stream of sludge from one side to the other. Link can easily jump over this attack if you time it right. This is a good chance for attacking the shark as this is a slower attack that leaves it exposed. Mud Slam - The shark will slam down and send a sludge shockwave out around it in every direction. Again, Link can easily dodge this by jumping over it.

- The shark will slam down and send a sludge shockwave out around it in every direction. Again, Link can easily dodge this by jumping over it. Stalking - This attack isn't really an attack, it's more how the shark moves. It sticks to the outer edge of the area and swims through the floor in a circle. While it does this, you can easily attack it with Sidon's ranged attack to get to the Mucktorok inside.

Once you rinse the sludge shark off the Mucktorok, it will be exposed for a short period of time and this is when you need to attack it with everything you have, but hold off using your arrows for now if you can.

The higher the damage stat of your melee weapon is, the faster this fight will be. Here's a quick list of the weapons we used to beat the Mucktorok and what they were made of:

Lizal Tail Whip - Royal Claymore + Lizalfos Tail

- Royal Claymore + Lizalfos Tail Captain I Blade - Strong Zonaite Longsword + Captain Construct I Horn

- Strong Zonaite Longsword + Captain Construct I Horn Blue Lizal Spear - Strong Zonaite Spear + Blue Lizalfos Horn

- Strong Zonaite Spear + Blue Lizalfos Horn Construct Bow - Found in a Shrine.

- Found in a Shrine. Zora Shield - Found during the earlier stages of the Sidon of the Zora quest.

You now need to rinse and repeat this strategy of dodging attacks then washing the sludge off the shark to attack the Mucktorok inside until half of its health has gone. Once you reach this point, the second phase of the fight will start.

Mucktorok Boss fight - Phase Two

We recommend taking another Hasty Elixir or speed boosting meal at the beginning of this phase, and topping it up throughout as a speed boost is really useful.

Now, the Mucktorok is naturally pretty mad at you right now, so they've now covered the battlefield in sticky sludge pools. This phase is a careful balancing act of clearing the sludge pools while attacking the shark.

That's right, the Mucktorok sludge shark is back again! This time, it has one new attack up its sleeve where it rears up and shoots out lots of sludge so that it rains down, sort of like inconveniently sticky raindrops. If they hit Link head on, they will hurt, so keep moving when this attack begins.

The shark will also recycle all of the attacks it used in the first phase, so make sure to keep your guard up for them too!

As you did before, use Sidon's attack to wash the sludge off of the shark to get to the Mucktorok inside. This is trickier since there are several sludge pools that you can get stuck in. We strongly recommend using Sidon's ability to clear some away as you fight, otherwise the entire area will be covered in sludge.

After you clear the sludge shark away, the Mucktorok will start to run for the sludge pools it has created. If you can, try to get a few hits in on it while it runs.

Once the Mucktorok hits the sludge pools, it will start to swim around them and this makes it really hard for Link to run after it. This is why we suggested saving your Bow for this phase.

While it jumps between the sludge pools, jump and aim with your Bow to trigger slow motion. While you are in the slow motion, hit the Mucktorok with an arrow or two. We found Bomb Flowers attached to the arrows were particularly effective here.

Once you hit the Mucktorok, it will surface and be vulnerable for a short period of time. As you did before, run over to it and attack it as much as you can before it summons the shark again.

Now all you need to do is rinse and repeat these steps until you bring the Mucktorok's health down to zero. Once you do, you will have defeated it!

A nice reward for your hard work.

Once you've beaten the Mucktorok, go and speak to Sidon again to wrap up this portion of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Congratulations!