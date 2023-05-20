Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Hestu locations

You can find Hestu in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom much earlier than you could in Breath of the Wild and start expanding your inventory shortly after landing in Hyrule.

Hestu moves around a bit this time, though the basic method of expanding your inventory remains the same in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure to save some Koroks on your journey so you have enough Korok Seeds to give Hestu.

Below, you’ll learn where to find Hestu in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so you can expand your inventory.

