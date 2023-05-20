Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Hestu locations
Where to find this dancing Korok.
You can find Hestu in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom much earlier than you could in Breath of the Wild and start expanding your inventory shortly after landing in Hyrule.
Hestu moves around a bit this time, though the basic method of expanding your inventory remains the same in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Make sure to save some Koroks on your journey so you have enough Korok Seeds to give Hestu.
Below, you’ll learn where to find Hestu in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so you can expand your inventory.
If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure in Hyrule, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.
Hestu location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The first spot where you can find Hestu in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is in the Hyrule Ridge region, near Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. The easiest way to get there is by launching yourself out of Lookout Landing’s tower and gliding west. Make sure to take an Energizing Elixir or stamina dish along so you can glide for longer and cover more ground.
Hestu is at the base of Lindor’s Brow, cowering in fear near a cave. He tells you the source of his fear if you speak with him – two seemingly normal trees a few meters away. The trees attack once you approach them.
Use a sharp weapon – a sword or axe, for example – to defeat them. It should only take about four hits, but make sure to dodge when you see the tree rear back a bit. It’ll slam its trunk down and deal heavy damage.
The tree monsters turn back into regular logs after you defeat them, so if you need extra wood bundles, don’t forget to chop the logs up before speaking to Hestu again.
Hestu is overflowing with gratitude when you return and offers to expand your inventory in exchange for Korok Seeds. Hestu says 'pouch' in the singular, but you can choose any of your three pouches for him to upgrade.
Hestu performs a little dance after you hand him a seed, and you gain one inventory slot at the end. He lingers in the same spot until you give him a second Korok Seed. After that, Hestu says he’s heading east where there are more people.
Where did Hestu go in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?
Pretty much everything in Hyrule is 'east' of Hyrule Ridge, but you don’t have far to travel before finding Hestu again in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Travel back to Lookout Landing, and you’ll find Hestu standing near the settlement’s southern gate. He’ll continue to expand your inventory in exchange for Korok Seeds.
Hestu remains in Lookout Landing until you remove the Gloom from Korok Forest, so you can just fast travel back to the town as soon as he leaves. The process is more complicated than just following torches through the wood and involves a trip to the Depths.
Check out our guide for how to get through Lost Woods in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for specific instructions. Once the forest is inhabitable again, Hestu returns there and makes it his permanent home.
While you don’t have to send Hestu home, it’s worth the effort. You need to enter the Korok Forest to restore the Master Sword.
