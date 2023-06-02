Lynels in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are formidable foes to take on, but they drop some valuable weapons and resources, so you'll likely have to face them at some point in your travels through Hyrule.

If you're purposefully farming Lynel gear or resource drops, we've got all Lynel locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that we've come across so far listed below.

We've also went over how to beat Lynel with a few easy tricks, so you can farm them more efficiently.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Lynel locations

You can find Lynels on both the surface and depth areas of Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. If you're looking to farm Lynels, you should head to the Floating Coliseum just north of the Great Abandoned Central Mine in the Central Hyrule Depths, as there are five Lynel you have to face here one after the other.

We've not come across any Lynels in the Depths ourselves yet, but we have found 10 Lynels on the surface of Hyrule so far.

Here's a map picture of all the Lynel locations in Tears of the Kingdom that we've found:

Surface Lynel locations in TOTK.

1 - West Hyrule Plains (Hyrule Ridge)

This Lynel is near the coordinates -1549, 0145, 0109.

2 - Between Tanagar Canyon and Illumeni Plateau (Hyrule Ridge)

This Lynel is near the coordinates -3389, 0001, 0089.

3 - Upland Lindor (Hyrule Ridge)

This Lynel is near the coordinates -2179, 1525, 0217.

4 - Near Tama Pond (Tabantha Frontier)

This Lynel is near the coordinates -2794, 1832, 0308, and you should equip some cold resistant armor to avoid cold damage in this area.

5 - Near Lake Kilsie (Hebra Mountains)

This Lynel is near the coordinates -4506, 2673, 0228.

6 - North Akkala Valley (Deep Akkala)

This Lynel is near the coordinates 3674, 2940, 0028.

7 - Ukuku Plains (Akkala Highlands)

This Lynel is near the coordinates 3874, 0876, 0248.

8 - Lanayru Heights (West Necluda)

East of Kakariko Village, you'll find this Lynel near the coordinates 2672, -0969, 0221.

9 - Rabia Plain (West Necluda)

Northeast of Kakariko Village, you'll find this Lynel near the coordinates 2502, -0545, 0113.

10 - Near Quatta's Shelf (Lanayru Wetlands)

In the shallow water south of Kincean Island, you'll find this Lynel near the coordinates 1990, -0320, 0009.

How to beat Lynels in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Ordered by how tough they are, the five types of Lynel in Tears of of the Kingdom are:

Red Lynel

Blue Lynel

White-Maned Lynel

Silver-Maned Lynel

Armored Lynel

No matter what type you're facing, you can beat all Lynels easily in Tears of the Kingdom by using Puffshrooms, it'll just take longer if you're up against one with more health, like the Silver-Maned Lynel. You'll also have to destroy the armor on an Armored Lynel first with a hammer-type weapon before following the other steps (throwing the hammer weapon is recommended if you want to keep your distance).

To beat Lynels in Tears of the Kingdom using the Puffshroom method you need to:

Equip armor or eat meals to get three stacks of 'Attack Up'. Bring the Wind Sage obtained from the Wind Temple out (they can randomly headshot a Lynel). Use Sidon ability obtained from the Water Temple to create a shield. Wait for the Lynel to stop running or headshot with an arrow to stun it. Get close to the Lynel and throw a Puffshroom at it so the smoke surrounds both Link and the Lynel. Attack the Lynel from behind with a few strikes, then mount the Lynel's back if you can, where you can strike it until the Lynel throws Link off. To save time, or if you don't get the 'Mount' prompt, just keep throwing down Puffshrooms and attacking the Lynel instead. When the Lynel throws Link off, quickly draw your bow and shoot at the Lynel (you can attach items for extra damage). Repeat this process until you beat the Lynel.

Puffshrooms are so good against Lynels (and any enemy really) because their spores make enemies stop attacking, creating a huge opening for Link to get as many strikes in as possible.

Puffshrooms are found in the Depths, most commonly around trees and cliffsides. It's a good idea to stock up on as many Puffshrooms as possible, as you'll need between two and six for every Lynel encounter, depending on how good your melee weapons are.

We've not come across a good farming area for Puffshrooms yet, but we did find them most commonly while exploring the southwest corner of the Depths. Taking a picture of a Puffshroom before you pick it is recommended so you can track more locations with the Sensor + when you get it from Robbie.

For a better chance to headshot a Lynel and stun it, you should attach Keese Eyeballs to a Lynel Bow, as these eyes will automatically aim at the Lynel, and a Lynel Bow fires three shots at once, increasing your chances of performing a headshot. Stunning the Lynel and attacking without Puffshrooms is also an effective method for beating one, as you get the 'Mount' prompt more often.

One thing that's worth keeping in mind - especially if you don't have good weapon durability - is that melee weapons don't lose durability while attacking mounted on a Lynel's back.

If you're low on Puffshrooms and Keese Eyeballs, then your best shot for killing a Lynel without wasting every throwable item you have is to perform 'Flurry Rush' when you jump back from a Lynel's melee attack. The better your weapons are, the less flurry rushes you have to do to kill a Lynel. If you're going to try this method, we recommend bringing a lot of meals with you should you mistime a jump and get hit.

Our last piece of advice is to try and bring multiple weapons with over 70 attack power to a Lynel fight, ideally a spear, as they're the fastest weapons in TOTK, and their charged attack is very effective against a stunned Lynel.

Remember to Fuse a good material to your best weapons to get them past that 70 attack power!

Some good weapons to bring to a Lynel fight include:

Royal Halberd

Lightscale Trident

Royal Guard's Spear

Royal Guard's Sword

The Master Sword

All the best taking on Lynels in Tears of the Kingdom!