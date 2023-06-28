Reaching Sidon on Wellspring Island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a bit of a trek, and thanks to a few waterfalls and dodgy gravity, you could end up going in a completely different direction.

While investigating the Regional Phenomena effecting the Zora in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you'll eventually find yourself on a large island in the sky where gravity isn't all it seems and finding the Prince of the Zora is similar to solving a giant puzzle.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to reach Sidon on Wellspring Island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to reach Sidon on Wellspring Island in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To get to Wellspring Island, you need to have started the Sidon of the Zora main story quest, then have completed the Ancient Zora Waterworks puzzle and have a piece of the Zora Armor from Yona.

Once you have completed all those things, you can head to the large waterfall in the center of East Reservoir Lake which is south east of Mipha Court and south east of Zora's Domain. With a piece of the Zora Armor equipped, you can simply swim up this waterfall to get to Wellspring Island.

Once on the Island, go to the quest marker to speak to Sidon who will then move off to another point on Wellspring Island and this is when reaching him starts to get tricky.

To the left of where you just spoke to Sidon there are bubbles being made by a Zonai Bubble Machine. Jump into the bubble and ride it up to the next platform.

Once on the next platform, follow the path to the right and ride the bubbles being made here. You will need to use your Paraglider to glide between them safely.

When you reach the next platform, a few Constructs will be waiting for you. You can choose to fight them or you can run past them like we did. However you choose to deal with them, you need to head up the stairs at the back and head to the left until you reach the edge of the platform at (3630, 0640, 1261.)

Here, you'll see a waterfall opposite you. Run and jump into this (make sure you're still wearing the Zora armor piece) and then swim all the way up the waterfall until it launches you into the air.

Once in the air, head to the waterfall on your right:

Then the one on your left again:

Then forward towards the duo of waterfalls in front of you and ride either of them up to the next area.

When you land here, you should notice that the Igoshon Shrine is on your right. We recommend activating this as a Fast Travel point, even if you don't want to do the shrine right now.

On this platform, head forwards and up the stairs and you will see a few Zonai Wings dotted about. At the far end of the platform you should also see a launcher and a golden pillar to the left of it.

Grab one of the Wings and place it on the ramp in front of the launcher, so that the 'beak' of the Wing is facing the next set of platforms opposite you.

Then, stand on the middle of the Wing and shoot the golden pillar on your left with an arrow to turn it green (you can use a melee weapon and rush back to the Wing too). Once it's green, the launcher will push the Wing off and you can ride it across to the next platform.

When you land in the next area, head up the stairs to face another Construct. You can choose to fight this or you can run past it, it's your choice. However you choose to deal with the Construct, you need to head past them to the waterfall at the rear of the area.

Ride this waterfall up and get ready to glide to a few different ones to climb upwards.

After riding the initial waterfall up, glide to your right:

Then, head to the one on the right again:

Then finally, head to the trio of waterfalls on your right again. You can pick whichever one you want, but we'd recommend the one furthest right as it it's the closest to the broken path.

Ride one of the waterfalls up and then try to land on the right side of the platform where the broken pathway is (you can come back to this area later to fight the Constructs guarding the chest).

Once on the broken path/bridge, follow it upwards and you'll come to an area where large Zonai Bubbles are floating across to you.

Wait for a bubble to land on your platform, then quickly use Rewind and jump back into it to ride it back across to the other platform. Once on the other side, you can safely exit the bubble.

Once you are on this next platform, head left to the point where Zonai Bubbles are simply stopping.

Here, you should notice that the Zonai Bubbles are just getting stuck and won't go any further. You should also see a loose platform on the floor.

Use Ultrahand to pick up one of these loose platforms and balance it against the ledge here to make a ramp that is facing the next platform area that is slightly above you.

Then, stand at the top of the ramp and wait. When a Zonai Bubble reaches the ramp, it should bounce off and up into the sky. As it does this, jump into it and ride it up as far as it will take you or until you think you have enough height to glide to the next area.

On this platform you should see quite a few different Zonai Devices and a large, long ramp on your left. Your next task is to make something that can launch Link off of the ramp and get him to the next platform on the other side.

We did this by taking a Zonai Platform (the slabs with wheels) and attaching a Wing to the top of it. Then, we attached a Zonai Fan on either side of the rear wings of the Wing so that it will propel it forward.

You can also build this, but adding the Wing helped us glide further.

Once happy with your homemade Link Launcher, place it at the bottom of the ramp and then stand on it. When ready, activate the device and ride it up the ramp. If made right, the device should give Link enough height to be able to glide across to the final platform of this section.

When you safely land on the next platform after using your Link Launcher, simply follow the quest marker to Sidon!

You can now progress forward on your quest to save the Zora!