How many Korok Seeds in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and all Korok Seed puzzles

Korok Seeds in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are just as time-consuming to collect as they are in Breath of the Wild, but they're still worth getting, as you can expand Link's maximum inventory size by spending Korok Seeds.

We've went over everything you need to know about Korok Seeds below, including how many Korok Seeds are in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, how to get the Korok Mask, and how to complete all Korok Seed puzzles.

For more help exploring Hyrule, we have pages on Shrine locations, all recipes, all armor, and Sage's Will locations.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings 10 Things We Wish We Knew Before Starting The Legend of Zelda Tears of the KingdomWatch on YouTube

If you'd like to learn more about Link's adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

How many Korok Seeds are there in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

In total, there are 1000 Korok Seeds in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, as you are rewarded two Korok Seeds for completing the puzzles to return Koroks to their friends, there are actually only 800 Korok Seed locations. Only.

While this may sound like a huge task, unless you're a completionist, there's no need to even come close to collecting this many Korok Seeds to improve Link's encore adventure across Hyrule.

What's the reward for getting all Korok Seeds in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

We're sorry to be the ones to tell you this, but the reward for collecting all 1000 Korok Seeds in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is another gilded pile of something that "smells pretty bad". It's called Hetsu's Gift.

If you collected all of the Korok Seeds in Breath of the Wild as well, this means that Link now has two of these 'gifts' to commemorate all that time you spent solving Korok puzzles across two different versions of Hyrule. Yay.

There's also an option to make Hetsu dance on cue once you've collected all of the Korok Seeds.

How many Korok Seeds for max inventory expansion in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

You need to collect 440 Korok Seeds in total to max out your inventory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Remember, returning Koroks to their buddies rewards you with two Korok Seeds, so if you went in search of all of these specific puzzles, you actually only need to solve 240 Korok Seed puzzles to maximise all of Link's inventories.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Once you spend 440 Korok Seeds on upgrading Link's inventory, you'll have 20 melee weapon slots, 20 shield slots, and 14 bow slots. The Master Sword takes up its own special slot in the melee weapon inventory.

Here's how much it costs to max out each inventory in Tears of the Kingdom:

Melee weapons inventory - 207 Korok Seeds

- 207 Korok Seeds Bow inventory - 73 Korok Seeds

- 73 Korok Seeds Shield inventory - 160 Korok Seeds

Reaching the maximum number of inventory slots can help with combat and experimenting with fusing and unfusing, but it's not required for a steady Hyrule adventuring experience.

To help you plan ahead, here's a table showing how many Korok Seeds you need for all inventory expansions in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

Expansion Level Melee Weapon Inventory Cost Bow Inventory Cost Shield Inventory Cost Expansion 1 1 Korok Seeds 1 Korok Seeds 1 Korok Seeds Expansion 2 2 Korok Seeds 2 Korok Seeds 2 Korok Seeds Expansion 3 3 Korok Seeds 3 Korok Seeds 3 Korok Seeds Expansion 4 5 Korok Seeds 5 Korok Seeds 4 Korok Seeds Expansion 5 8 Korok Seeds 8 Korok Seeds 5 Korok Seeds Expansion 6 11 Korok Seeds 12 Korok Seeds 10 Korok Seeds Expansion 7 17 Korok Seeds 17 Korok Seeds 10 Korok Seeds Expansion 8 25 Korok Seeds 25 Korok Seeds 10 Korok Seeds Expansion 9 35 Korok Seeds 10 Korok Seeds Expansion 10 45 Korok Seeds 10 Korok Seeds Expansion 11 55 Korok Seeds 15 Korok Seeds Expansion 12 15 Korok Seeds Expansion 13 15 Korok Seeds Expansion 14 15 Korok Seeds Expansion 15 15 Korok Seeds Expansion 16 20 Korok Seeds Max Expansion Total 207 Korok Seeds 73 Korok Seeds 160 Korok Seeds

Where to take Korok Seeds in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

You have to find Hetsu to take and use your Korok Seeds in order to expand your inventory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Simply speak with Hetsu when you find them and choose the inventory type you want to upgrade to spend your Korok Seeds.

Image credit: Nintendo

We've got more information on how to find Hetsu in our guide linked above, but in short, once you've found Hetsu once roaming Hyrule, he will go to Lookout Landing. Once you defeat the Gloom Hands in the Lost Woods, he will then return to the Lost Woods, close to the Deku Tree.

You need to travel to The Depths to get to The Lost Woods in Tears of the Kingdom. You can see the exact route you have to take on our how to get through the Lost Woods page.

How to get Korok Mask in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Korok Mask is an incredibly useful piece of armor because it shakes when you're near a Korok Seed. If you want to try and find Korok Seeds quickly to expand your inventory, or for completionist purposes, then we highly recommend tracking down the mask!

The Korok Mask is in the Forest Coliseum in Great Hyrule Forest Depths, near the Korok Forest Depths you need to reach to get through the Lost Woods. The closest Lightroot is the Ramobnukas Lightroot, but the Rikonasum and Eknupup Lightroots are also nearby in the Korok Forest Depths to the east.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

If you've never explored this area before, jump down the Minshi Woods Chasm near the Woodlands Stable and Ekochiu Shrine to start your journey through the Korok Forest Depths into the Great Hyrule Forest Depths containing the Forest Coliseum.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

You have to defeat a Black Hinox covered in Gloom to get the chest containing the Korok Mask to appear, however, so make sure you come prepared with strong weapons, armor, lots of food, and Gloom Resistance for the fight!

All Korok Seed puzzles in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You have to solve puzzles scattered about Hyrule to get Korok Seeds in Tears of the Kingdom. There are no Korok Seeds in the Depths, and only a few dozen in the Sky. The rest of the seeds are found on Hyrule's Surface area, just like in Breath of the Wild.

There are 24 types of Korok Seed puzzles in Tears of the Kingdom:

Reunite Korok friends

Find sparkles

Finish stone patterns

Complete block puzzles

Catch the dandelion

Position Link on vertical circle tree stumps

Ascend through tree stump circles

Race between tree stump circles

Race to yellow rings from tree stump circle

Race the light orb from sky tree stumps to catch them

Lift rocks

Lift rocks under leaves and ice

Follow the flower trails

Pick flowers in the correct order

Hit pots and floating balloons

Hit balloons and pots at pinwheels

Dive into centre of water lilies

Unplug chains with corks

Place boulders on tree stands

Place food in statue bowls

Repair shelters

Ring bells

Find floating leaf swirls

Complete red arrow signpost puzzles

Here's how to solve every type of Korok puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Reunite Korok friends

Some of the methods to reunite pairs of Korok friends are more elaborate than others, but you'll always have to move a Korok with a backpack to the location of where its buddy is standing.

This usually involves using Ultrahand to make some sort of structure to stick the backpack Korok to, then sending them on their way to their friend. However, some can be much more elaborate than this.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Reuniting Korok friends is the only Korok Seed puzzle to reward two Korok Seeds at a time.

Look out for either the struggling Korok with the backpack on the ground, or its friend asking for assistance to start a reuniting Koroks puzzle.

Find sparkles

If you see a sparkle anywhere in Hyrule, interact with it to get a Korok Seed. They can either be stationary sparkles, or sparkles that move in a set route. Run and catch that sparkle after working out where it's going next to get Korok Seeds from them.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Finish stone patterns

These can be circle, swirl, lines, or other elaborate patterns. All you have to do is pick up a nearby stone or two, then place them in the correct position to finish the design to get a single Korok Seed.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Complete block puzzles

Block puzzles also vary quite a lot in their design, but the basic idea is to pick up a loose block (or blocks) and then add them to an already built block structure to make the correct pattern.

The pattern is sometimes displayed on a replica block puzzle to help you with the placement, but not always.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

You'll know you've successfully completed a block puzzle when a Korok appears and gives you a seed.

Catch the dandelion

When you see a dandelion poking out of the ground, fallen tree trunk, or any other area, hit it to unleash a dandelion and then catch it before the dandelion falls to the ground to solve this puzzle.

Don't worry if you don't catch it the first time, as you can alway return to the dandelion and try again.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Position Link on vertical circle tree stumps

There are lots of variations of the flat tree stump puzzles in Tears of the Kingdom, but for this one when you see one of these unique stumps placed on the side of a cliff, wall, or sky island, then climb that area and position Link in the middle to make a Korok Seed appear.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Ascend through tree stump circles

If one of these circular tree stumps is placed on a ceiling, then you should use Ascend on it to get a Korok Seed.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Race between tree stump circles

If you see a tree stump circle on the ground, then stand on it. One of the puzzles that can happen spawns another tree stump close by that you have to reach without touching the ground. If you do touch the ground, the second stump will disappear and you'll have to go back to the first to start the race again.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Race to yellow rings from tree stump circles

Another puzzle that can appear when you step on a circular tree stumps involves racing to a yellow ring. You must pass through the ring before it disappears to complete this challenge. Your feet can touch the ground for this challenge.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

It's usually a very narrow window, so a good trick is to jump in the direction you know the yellow ring will be as soon as you step on the stump, instead of wasting time waiting for it to appear.

Race the light orb from sky tree stumps to catch them

This Korok Seed puzzle is exclusive to the sky islands, and like the others of its kind, you have to step on a flat, circular tree stump to start the challenge. A light orb will then pop out, and you have to dive and race to catch it before the orb reaches the surface in order to get your Korok Seed.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Lift rocks

It's as simple as it sounds - lift any small rock you come across for the chance to get a Korok Seed!

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Lift rocks under leaves and ice

Some small rocks are hidden under piles of leaves and blocks of ice. To solve this puzzle, you have to melee attack or burn away the leaves and ice, then lift the rock up to get your Korok Seed.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Follow the flower trails

When you see a single yellow flower poking out, go to it and try to pick it. The flower will then disappear and pop out of another area close by. Once you've found the flower and interacted with it enough times, that Korok Seed is yours!

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Remember to look in places other than the ground for these yellow flowers, as they can sometimes appear in tree stumps, fallen tree trunks, stones, and other structures.

Pick flowers in the correct order

We've not come across this Korok puzzle ourselves, but if you do find a bunch of flowers grouped together, instead of a single yellow flower, your goal is to pick them in the correct order. The correct order always seems to be the flower with the least petals first, then working your way up to the flower with the most petals.

Hit pots and floating balloons

Scattered throughout Hyrule are very small pots hanging from the sides of buildings, bridges, and other areas. There are also hidden balloons that float on their own that like to hide in places like trees. Hit these small jars and balloons with an arrow to get yourself a Korok Seed.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Hit balloons and pots at pinwheels

When you come across a spinning pinwheel an archery mini-game will start and your goal is to either smash all of the small pots, or pop all of the balloons with your bow and arrow skills.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Dive into centre of water lilies

If you see a circle of water lilies in a body of water, climb to a high enough position above them and then position yourself so that when Link dives, he'll hit the centre of the lilies.

If it doesn't seem to be registering for you, try diving from a higher point.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Unplug chains with corks

These weird little corks are stuck inside small pipes, and to solve the puzzle you have to pull the cork out by using the chain attached to it. You can sometimes do this by just using Ultrahand to nudge the cork out, but it usually involves sticking something to the cork at the end of the chain to weigh it down further.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Place boulders on tree stands

If you see a tripod-like wooden structure resembling a very small tree, that means you have to find a nearby boulder and use Ultrahand to set it on this tree stand to solve the puzzle.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Place food in statue bowls

Some statues have a bowl below them filled with a type of food in it. You have to place the same type of food in all of the bowls to get a Korok to appear.

If there is no food in the bowls, you'll just have to guess what goes in them. The most common types of food to place are apples and bananas.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Repair shelters

If you come across little shelters missing a part of the roof, have a look closeby for a piece that can slot into the gap to fix it and get a Korok Seed.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Ring bells

Bells can appear anywhere across Hyrule, and to get a Korok Seed from one you need to shake it with Utrahand, then exit off Ultrahand to get your Korok Seed.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Find floating leaf swirls

Just like sparkles, you'll get a Korok Seed for simply interacting with a pile of Korok leafs swirling in the air. These leaves can appear anywhere.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

Complete red arrow signpost puzzles

If you see a wooden signpost with a red arrow on it, there's going to be at least one more nearby. You need to follow the direction these arrows are pointing in and examine the point where their directions cross. You'll sometimes get a prompt like the floating leaf swirls, but other times you'll have to press the button in the hopes you're standing in the correct position.

Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer

If you're struggling to find the correct position, go and look for the third arrow! It might help narrow down where you have to look.

The very best of luck solving Korok puzzles in Tears of the Kingdom!