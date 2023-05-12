Zelda Tears of the Kingdom voice actors list, cast and who voices each character

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features much of the same voice talent as its predecessor, though this time around, there are plenty of new faces too.

From the Champions that helped defend Hyrule against Calamity Ganon, to Link himself, there's plenty of familiar voices in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Here's the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom voice actors list for the main cast. Note that given the game just came out, we won't be including characters that could be considered to be spoilers.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom voice actors list

Here are the voice actors for the main cast of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Many of these return from Breath of the Wild's cast, while others are brand new for this sequel. Check out the list below, then read on for more info on each actor.

Princess Zelda - Patricia Summersett

Patricia Sumersett returns to play Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom, having voiced her in Breath of the Wild, as well as Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Summersett voices Ash in Rainbow Six Siege, and has provided voice work for Horizon: Forbidden West, Star Wars: Squadrons, and The Outer Worlds.

Link - Kengo Takanishi

Link is still very much considered to be a silent protagonist in Tears of the Kingdom, but his various grunts, attack sounds and reactive noises are voiced by Kengo Takanishi. Takanishi worked on Link's portrayal in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as well as Breath of the Wild and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. You may recognise Takanishi from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, as well as Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker. He also played Wataru Frazer in Scarlet Nexus.

Ganondorf - Matthew Mercer

Ganondorf is back at full power at the start of Tears of the Kingdom, and as such, is fully voiced this time around. He's played by Matthew Mercer, who you may know from Critical Role. He voiced Chrom in this year's Fire Emblem Engage, the main playable character in Marvel's Midnight Suns, as well as Falco in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Sidon - James D. Mortellaro

Sidon is once again hanging out in Hyrule, waiting to assist Link in his adventures in Tears of the Kingdom. He's voiced by James D. Mortellaro, who played the character in Breath of the Wild, where he also served as the game's voice director. He has worked similar roles on games like God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Octopath Traveller 2.

Riju - Elizabeth Maxwell

Riju is the Chief of the Gerudo, and helped Link with the Divine Beast Vah Noboris in Breath of the Wild. She is once again played by Elizabeth Maxwell, who voices Natasha in Honkai: Star Rail. She has also worked on games like Fire Emblem Engage, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and Horizon: Forbidden West.

Rauru - Chris Hackney

Rauru is a new charcter you will meet very early on in Tears of the Kingdom. They are a very helpful ally during the opening hours of the game, guiding you to shrines, and teaching you new abilities. Chris Hackney voices Rauru. Hackney has voiced characters in games like Fire Emblem Engage, Fire Emblem Three Hopes, and Scarlet Nexus.

Have fun playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!