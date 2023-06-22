How to beat Gleeok in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Gleeok in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are a mini-boss you can find scattered across Hyrule and they are as formidable as they look. The three types we've covered in this guide are Frost, Fire and Thunder, each of which can channel their namesake elements to make defeating them a truly tough feat.

As with fighting other bosses in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, half of the battle is won by preparing yourself properly before going toe to toe with your chosen enemy. Each type of Gleeok responds differently to certain ammunition but the goal remains the same for all of them - use arrows to attack their three heads to bring them down to the ground. Once grounded, hit them with everything you've got.

It is definitely easier said than done, so we're here to show you how to beat all Gleeok types in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, including tips on how to prepare to fight all Gleeok types and the rewards for beating each one.

On this page:

How to beat Frost Gleeok in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Frost Gleeoks, as the name suggests, are creatures that harness the power of ice and snow into powerful and almost always deadly attacks. Like all Gleeoks across Hyrule, the Frost Gleeok has three heads which means three times the trouble for Link.

However, beating a Frost Gleeok isn't impossible once you know how to. The first thing you need to do before tackling this mini-boss is to prepare.

Preparing for a Frost Gleeok

Now, as you would do before riding into battle with other bosses around Hyrule, one crucial aspect of defeating a Frost Gleeok is how well you prepare for the fight. Below, you will find a few preparation tips and recommendations that we found helped us take down this chilly beast.

Armor - Your armor is, of course, important when it comes to surviving a fight with a Frost Gleeok. You can choose cold-resistant armor or armor that boosts your cold-weather attack if you wish. However, as the Frost Gleeok packs a punch, we found it better to wear the Phantom Armor and fill Link up with cold-resistant meals instead.

- Your armor is, of course, important when it comes to surviving a fight with a Frost Gleeok. You can choose cold-resistant armor or armor that boosts your cold-weather attack if you wish. However, as the Frost Gleeok packs a punch, we found it better to wear the Phantom Armor and fill Link up with cold-resistant meals instead. Meals and Elixirs - As we said above, cold-resistant meals and elixirs can help Link shake off some of the attacks and survive in the climates Frost Gleeoks are usually found in. Also, having a Hasty elixir and stamina-boosting elixir on hand is a good idea too, just in case things get metaphorically heated. If you'd like to know how to cook meals which will restore a lot of health, check out our recipes guide.

- As we said above, cold-resistant meals and elixirs can help Link shake off some of the attacks and survive in the climates Frost Gleeoks are usually found in. Also, having a Hasty elixir and stamina-boosting elixir on hand is a good idea too, just in case things get metaphorically heated. If you'd like to know how to cook meals which will restore a lot of health, check out our recipes guide. Increase Hearts and Stamina - If you're low on hearts and your stamina wheel is below two full wheels, we recommend spending some time doing Shrines to collect Lights of Blessing that can be spent on upgrades at Goddess Statues. Frost Gleeoks are a tough boss, and if you have a low level of stamina or hearts, there's a good chance you won't survive the fight.

- If you're low on hearts and your stamina wheel is below two full wheels, we recommend spending some time doing Shrines to collect Lights of Blessing that can be spent on upgrades at Goddess Statues. Frost Gleeoks are a tough boss, and if you have a low level of stamina or hearts, there's a good chance you won't survive the fight. Weapons - It probably goes without saying that these are the most important part of fighting this monster. We recommend having a full inventory of weapons that have an attack power of 30 or above (20 will do, but it will take longer to beat the Gleeok.)

- It probably goes without saying that these are the most important part of fighting this monster. We recommend having a full inventory of weapons that have an attack power of 30 or above (20 will do, but it will take longer to beat the Gleeok.) Bows and Arrows - We cannot stress this enough, but arrows are a crucial component for defeating any Gleeok. Make sure you have plenty of arrows and bows in your inventory. If you run out halfway through the fight (like we did) and have to leave to restock, the Gleeok's health bar will reset.

- We cannot stress this enough, but arrows are a crucial component for defeating any Gleeok. Make sure you have plenty of arrows and bows in your inventory. If you run out halfway through the fight (like we did) and have to leave to restock, the Gleeok's health bar will reset. If you choose the Phantom Armor, remember to stuff your pockets with elixirs and meals. Collect Keese Eyes and Wings - So, those little one-eyed bat-like creatures that pester you as you go through caves and explore at night have an imporant role in bringing down a tricky enemy. Collect as many of these as you can carry or can be bothered to farm. We found that normal, Fire, and Electric Keese parts work well on a Frost Gleeok.

- So, those little one-eyed bat-like creatures that pester you as you go through caves and explore at night have an imporant role in bringing down a tricky enemy. Collect as many of these as you can carry or can be bothered to farm. We found that normal, Fire, and Electric Keese parts work well on a Frost Gleeok. Collect Aerocuda Eyes and Wings - The same as written above, Aerocuda Wings and Eyes will make bringing this beast down a bit easier.

- The same as written above, Aerocuda Wings and Eyes will make bringing this beast down a bit easier. Activate The Sages - Now, you could take this monster on alone but its focus will entirely be on you. We recommend activating any and all Sages you have to help you (you can upgrade them with Sage's Wills to make them even stronger). They can and will distract the Frost Gleeok, plus they will help you attack it when it's grounded.

- Now, you could take this monster on alone but its focus will entirely be on you. We recommend activating any and all Sages you have to help you (you can upgrade them with Sage's Wills to make them even stronger). They can and will distract the Frost Gleeok, plus they will help you attack it when it's grounded. Bomb Flowers and Dazzle Fruit - Having a couple of these items in your inventory won't hurt either. We found that Bomb Flowers will hurt the Gleeok while it's grounded, and the Dazzle Fruit will momentarily daze it and stop its attacks. This can give you a chance to get to cover.

Once you feel that you've prepared enough, you can go and seek out your frosty opponent.

Tips and Strategy for beating a Frost Gleeok

Beating a Frost Gleeok is much easier said than done as it has a plethora of icy attacks that can instantly freeze and kill Link if you're not careful. Cold-resistant meals and elixirs can help Link survive the brunt of an attack, but his hearts will still be depleted to a low level.

Here's a quick list of the Frost Gleeok attacks it used on us:

Ice Beam - Like a dragon would breathe fire, the Frost Gleeok breathes ice. Each head will fire out beams of ice that can reach pretty far and can instantly freeze Link if he's not protected enough. Hiding behind some cover or running to a distance where the beams cannot reach you is a good way to avoid this attack.

- Like a dragon would breathe fire, the Frost Gleeok breathes ice. Each head will fire out beams of ice that can reach pretty far and can instantly freeze Link if he's not protected enough. Hiding behind some cover or running to a distance where the beams cannot reach you is a good way to avoid this attack. Projectile Snowflakes - No, we're not kidding, the Frost Gleeok really does shoot out projectile ice blasts that turn into large deadly snowflakes upon impact. Again, getting to cover or making sure you're out of the way of the incoming attack is a good way to avoid being frozen.

- No, we're not kidding, the Frost Gleeok really does shoot out projectile ice blasts that turn into large deadly snowflakes upon impact. Again, getting to cover or making sure you're out of the way of the incoming attack is a good way to avoid being frozen. Snowballs - This is the time to turn into Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark, if you see the Frost Gleeok launching large boulder-sized snowballs towards you, run fast, far and get behind cover. Do not get hit by them.

- This is the time to turn into Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark, if you see the Frost Gleeok launching large boulder-sized snowballs towards you, run fast, far and get behind cover. Do not get hit by them. Snow storm - They won't use this attack until later in the fight, but this storm will rain down large ice chunks into the ground with deadly precision. Beams will indicate where the shards will drop before they land, so make sure you're not standing directly under one or too close to one.

That looked like it hurt.

To defeat a Frost Gleeok you need to attack each of its three heads and bring their individual health bars down, then attack it while it's grounded. We found that the best way of doing this was to attach Keese Eyeballs, Keese Wings, Aerocuda Eyeballs and Aerocuda Wings to arrows before firing them off at the heads. These attachments help ensure the accuracy of your aim, maing it a bit easier to focus on not being hit as you know the arrow will go where you need it to (though you still need to aim.)

Once each head's health is down to zero, the Frost Gleeok will crash into the ground and briefly be vulnerable. Run up to one of its heads and attack it with your strongest melee weapon. If you have any Sage's with you, they'll follow your lead and attack the Gleeok too. Keep doing this as many times as you can to chip away at the health bar at the top of your screen.

They're almost cute, you know - when they're not trying to kill you.

However, watch for the monster to start to move. Once it begins to flinch, race back to cover or as far as you can get from the Gleeok as it will use its wings to send out a strong gust of wind to knock you down.

Now all you need to do is rinse and repeat until the Frost Gleeok's health is down to its last third. Once it gets here, the Gleeok changes tactic.

Hide and seek is not going well...

The Frost Gleeok will then fly up into the sky and will begin to create a snow storm that rains down large ice shards.

Not sure an Umbrella will help here.

Arrows, even with Keese Eyes attached to them, will not reach the Frost Gleeok where it is. Instead, wait for one of the ice shards to land and then carefully climb onto it. When you're on one, swiftly use Rewind on it to send it back up into the sky. This should take you up on top of the storm.

Here, on top of the storm, you should see ice shards waiting to fall. Use these as stepping stones to get closer to the Gleeok and then, when you're close, jump up and pull out your bow to trigger slow-motion. While you're falling in slow-mo, do as you did before to attack all three heads. Be careful, make sure you know where you are in relation to the ground and how much stamina you have left.

Once you do this, the Frost Gleeok will crash to the ground (if it has any health left). Attack it one last time and celebrate your victory!

Rewards for defeating a Frost Gleeok

Here are the rewards we collected for beating a Frost Gleeok:

Gleeok Wings

Gleeok Frost Horns

Gleeok Guts

The Gleeok Wings and Gleeok Frost Horns will be handy for fighting the other Gleeok variants. Simply attach a Gleeok Wing to an Arrow or Fuse a Gleeok Frost Horn to a melee weapon to increase its power.

Frost Gleeok locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

So far, we have found three Frost Gleeoks across Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As the name suggests, all of them are found in regions that are very cold, so we recommend having cold-resistant armor on or plenty of cold-resistant meals and elixirs in your pockets.

Here are all of the Frost Gleeok locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that we've found so far:

Tabantha Snowfield

There's a Frost Gleeok in Tabantha Snowfield in Hebra. It can be found between North Tabantha Snowfield and South Tabantha Snowfield. The Gleeok is almost directly east of Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower and north west of Orochium Shrine near Snowfield Stable.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Tabantha Snowfield's Frost Gleeok coordinates are (-1962, 2938, 0245.)

Gerudo Summit

Another Frost Gleeok can be found at Gerudo Summit in Gerudo Highlands. This is directly north of Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower, and using this Skyview Tower to dive down to the Gleeok location is the easiest way to get there.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Frost Gleeok in Gerudo Highlands coordinates are (-4005, -1008, 0764.)

Biron Snowshelf

The third Frost Gleeok we found is at Biron Snowshelf in Hebra Mountains. It's north of Rospro Pass Skyview Tower, east of Hebra West Summit and east of Tauyosipun Shrine.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the Biron Snowshelf Frost Gleeok's coordinates are (-3745, 2887, 0410.)

How to beat Flame Gleeok in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Flame Gleeoks are a fiery and fiesty three-headed monster that resembles a mythical hydra. This Gleeok variant can use deadly attacks in the forms of beams, balls, and meteor-esque flames/fire balls that can seriously damage or even kill Link in a few hits.

However, it is possible to beat them when you know how and the first step towards beating this beast is the prepare.

Preparing for Flame Gleeok

Armor - Having heat resistant armor, like the kind sold in Gerudo Town, can help Link brush off the worst of the heat from a Flame Gleeok's attack. However, again, we found it better to wear the Phantom Armor to boost our attack power and fill Link with heat-resistant meals throughout the fight.

- Having heat resistant armor, like the kind sold in Gerudo Town, can help Link brush off the worst of the heat from a Flame Gleeok's attack. However, again, we found it better to wear the Phantom Armor to boost our attack power and fill Link with heat-resistant meals throughout the fight. Weapons - For fighting a Flame Gleeok, we recommend having high-level melee weapons that have an attack stat of 20 or above. We also recommend having a couple of melee weapons that have an elemental ice effect. Of course, fire and ice aren't friends.

- For fighting a Flame Gleeok, we recommend having high-level melee weapons that have an attack stat of 20 or above. We also recommend having a couple of melee weapons that have an elemental ice effect. Of course, fire and ice aren't friends. Bow and Arrow - As with fighting any other Gleeok in Hyrule, you'll need plenty of arrows in your inventory and a few Bows in case your one breaks mid-fight.

- As with fighting any other Gleeok in Hyrule, you'll need plenty of arrows in your inventory and a few Bows in case your one breaks mid-fight. Keese Eyeballs and Wings - Keese Eyeballs and Wings will help you get accurate shots on the Flame Gleeok while you try to avoid being burnt to a crisp. We found that Ice Keese Eyeballs, Ice Keese Wings, Electric Keese Eyeballs and Electric Keese Wings work well here.

- Keese Eyeballs and Wings will help you get accurate shots on the Flame Gleeok while you try to avoid being burnt to a crisp. We found that Ice Keese Eyeballs, Ice Keese Wings, Electric Keese Eyeballs and Electric Keese Wings work well here. Aerocuda Eyeballs and Wings - If you can, having a few of these items in your inventory will help when you run out of Keese parts.

- If you can, having a few of these items in your inventory will help when you run out of Keese parts. Chef Link is getting ready for a busy evening. Dazzle Fruit - If the Flame Gleeok's attacks are becoming too overwhelming for you, you can fire off Dazzle Fruit at them to daze them briefly. This will stop their attack for a short amount of time, which is usually enough for you to get to a safe distance.

- If the Flame Gleeok's attacks are becoming too overwhelming for you, you can fire off Dazzle Fruit at them to daze them briefly. This will stop their attack for a short amount of time, which is usually enough for you to get to a safe distance. Meals and Elixirs - Heat resistant meals with a high heart count will be useful here, especially if you're fighting the Flame Gleeok in Lake Hylia. However, we also recommend having a few Hasty Elixirs in your inventory and stamina-boosting elixirs too. If you'd like to know how to cook meals which will restore a lot of health, check out our recipes guide.

- Heat resistant meals with a high heart count will be useful here, especially if you're fighting the Flame Gleeok in Lake Hylia. However, we also recommend having a few Hasty Elixirs in your inventory and stamina-boosting elixirs too. If you'd like to know how to cook meals which will restore a lot of health, check out our recipes guide. Activate The Sages - If you don't have any, we suggest investigating at least two Regional Phenomena before taking on this creature. Having a few Sage's at your side will make the battle less intense as they can distract the Gleeok.

- If you don't have any, we suggest investigating at least two Regional Phenomena before taking on this creature. Having a few Sage's at your side will make the battle less intense as they can distract the Gleeok. Increase Hearts and Stamina - If you're low on hearts and your stamina wheel is below two full wheels, we recommend spending some time doing Shrines to collect Lights of Blessing that can be spent on Heart and Stamina upgrades.

- If you're low on hearts and your stamina wheel is below two full wheels, we recommend spending some time doing Shrines to collect Lights of Blessing that can be spent on Heart and Stamina upgrades. Naydra Shard Melee Weapon - If you can track down one of the Dragons in Hyrule, specifically Naydra and collect its Shard, attaching this to any melee weapon seemed to really hurt the Flame Gleeok.

Once you feel that you're prepared, you can head out and find the unsuspecting Flame Gleeok.

Tips and Strategy for beating a Flame Gleeok

Beating a Flame Gleeok takes a fair bit of ammunition, stamina, patience and persistence. The Flame Gleeok has a handful of dangerous attacks it will unleash on you, and many of them are not worth shielding against though you can try if you have a high-level shield.

Here's a quick list of the Flame Gleeok attacks it used on us:

Fire Beams - This hydra-like monster breathes Fire! Well, at least the Flame Gleeok does. It fires it out from each head in straight, precise, and deadly lines. You could try to shield against it, but we found running to a distance where the lines can't reach you worked best as you could still fire arrows at the creature. Also, if you have him, activate Sidon's shield ability to cover yourself in water while you run. If the flame beam hits you, it will damage that shield first.

- This hydra-like monster breathes Fire! Well, at least the Flame Gleeok does. It fires it out from each head in straight, precise, and deadly lines. You could try to shield against it, but we found running to a distance where the lines can't reach you worked best as you could still fire arrows at the creature. Also, if you have him, activate Sidon's shield ability to cover yourself in water while you run. If the flame beam hits you, it will damage that shield first. Fire Balls - The Flame Gleeok can rain down balls of fire on you, please don't get hit.

- The Flame Gleeok can rain down balls of fire on you, please don't get hit. Flame Meteors - They won't unleash this attack until the later half of the fight. When it does, the Flame Gleeok will launch itself into the air and fire down a large meteor-like flame at you.

Now I know how the Dinosaurs felt.

To beat a Flame Gleeok in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to use arrows to attack each of the Gleeok's three heads and bring their individual health bars down to zero. Once the Flame Gleeok is on the ground, attack it with melee weapons to chip away at its health to bring it down to zero.

We found that the best way of doing this is to attach Keese or Aerocuda Eyeballs and Wings to arrows to ensure the accuracy of your attack, which allows you to focus more on dodging the incoming attacks. We found that Ice Keese Eyeballs really hurt the Flame Gleeok.

Keep attacking each of the heads until all of their health bars reach zero. When this happens, the Flame Gleeok will crash into the ground and be vulnerable for a short period of time. Once it hits the ground, run over and attack it with your melee weapon of choice repeatedly. If you have them, the Sage's will follow your lead and attack also.

I think we made it mad...

However, once you see the Flame Gleeok start to stir, retreat to a safe distance or it will daze you with a gust attack when it flaps its wings. If knocked down, you'll be in danger of being directly hit with their flame beam attacks.

Rinse and repeat these steps to chip away at the Flame Gleeok's health. Remember to watch its attacks and dodge them so you don't get hit. Even with heat-resistance, the attacks can still do a lot of damage.

Fighting a big angry Flame Gleeok in a confined space on a bridge, what could go wrong?

Once the Flame Gleeok's health bar at the top of the screen gets down to its last third, the creature will suddenly fly up into the sky. No, this is not a retreat, and we recommend swallowing a Hasty Elixir here.

The Flame Gleeok will launch a large meteor-like fireball down at you, and you need to run away from it until it hits the ground. Do not let it hit you, but you will need to head back to it once it hits the floor.

Ride the updraft created by the impact with your Paraglider so you can reach almost the same level in the sky as the Gleeok. Then, as you begin to fall, pull your Bow and aim to trigger slow-motion. Once you do this, do as you did before to attack each head with arrows.

However, keep an eye on your stamina wheel and how close you are to the ground, taking a stamina-boosting elixir if needed. You can still kill Link by letting him crash to the ground, so let's try to avoid that as you're close to the end.

After attacking all three heads in the sky, if the Gleeok still has a bit of health, it will crash into the ground where you can attack it again. If it loses the last of its health in the sky, it will still crash down but you won't need to worry about attacking it.

That's for nearly toasting me!

Now, you can celebrate your victory over a fiery opponent!

Rewards for beating a Flame Gleeok

Here are the rewards we collected for beating a Flame Gleeok:

Gleeok Wings

Gleeok Flame Horns

Gleeok Guts

The Gleeok Wings and Gleeok Flame Horns will be handy for fighting the other Gleeok variants. Simply attach a Gleeok Wing to an Arrow or Fuse a Gleeok Flame Horn to a melee weapon to increase its power.

Flame Gleeok locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

At the time of writing, we've only found three Flame Gleeoks in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. So far, we've found them all in very different climates unlike their Frost Gleeok variants.

Here are all of the Flame Gleeok locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that we've found so far:

Bridge of Hylia

A Flame Gleeok can be found on the Bridge of Hylia on Lake Hylia. This is south west of Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, north west of Highland Stable and south of Kamizun Shrine.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the coordinates for the Lake Hylia Flame Gleeok are (-0065, -2435, 0039.)

Spectacle Rock

Another Flame Gleeok can be found on Spectacle Rock in Gerudo Desert. This is east of Gerudo Town, west of Lake Hylia and directly south of Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the coordinates for the Spectacle Rock Flame Gleeok are (-2120, -2634, 0368.)

Rayne Highlands

The next Flame Gleeok can be found in Rayne Highlands in Tabantha Frontier. This is west of Makurukis Shrine and Tabantha Bridge Stable. It's also south of Rito Village.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the coordinates for the Rayne Highlands Flame Gleeok are (-3637, 0444, 0320.)

How to beat Thunder Gleeok in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Thunder Gleeok is a difficult enemy. Not only does it spit out several 'shocking' (no I am not sorry) attacks that can easily end Link in mere seconds, it also has an effect on the area surrounding it. As well as a big three-headed angry electrical monster to deal with, you'll also need to dodge a fierce lightning storm that seems to come from the monster in question.

As with fighting any other Gleeok, or boss for that matter, preparation is the key to being successful.

Preparing for Thunder Gleeok

Armor - We highly recommend finding all three pieces to the Rubber Armor set before attempting to fight a Thunder Gleeok. This armor set will significantly boost Link's shock-resistance and reduce the damage he'll take if he gets hit.

- We highly recommend finding all three pieces to the Rubber Armor set before attempting to fight a Thunder Gleeok. This armor set will significantly boost Link's shock-resistance and reduce the damage he'll take if he gets hit. Weapons - This is tricky because ideally you need wooden weapons and weapons that won't attract lightning. However, if you're like us, and you want to risk it then have any high-level weapons you want but do not equip them until the Thunder Gleeok is down. We'll elaborate on this more in the strategy section.

- This is tricky because ideally you need wooden weapons and weapons that won't attract lightning. However, if you're like us, and you want to risk it then have any high-level weapons you want but do not equip them until the Thunder Gleeok is down. We'll elaborate on this more in the strategy section. Bows and Arrows - The same as above, you can have bows that won't attract lightning or you can keep the ones you have and risk pulling it out on the battlefield to fire at the Gleeok.

- The same as above, you can have bows that won't attract lightning or you can keep the ones you have and risk pulling it out on the battlefield to fire at the Gleeok. Shock-Resistant Meals - Unfortunately, you are likely to be hit by lightning at one point or another while fighting a Thunder Gleeok, so stuffing your pockets with shock-resistant meals and elixirs will be helpful. If you'd like to know how to cook meals which will restore a lot of health, check out our recipes guide.

- Unfortunately, you are likely to be hit by lightning at one point or another while fighting a Thunder Gleeok, so stuffing your pockets with shock-resistant meals and elixirs will be helpful. If you'd like to know how to cook meals which will restore a lot of health, check out our recipes guide. Increase Hearts and Stamina - The more hearts and stamina you have, the better. If you have less than two wheels of stamina and have under five hearts, we recommend upgrading them before attempting to battle a Thunder Gleeok.

- The more hearts and stamina you have, the better. If you have less than two wheels of stamina and have under five hearts, we recommend upgrading them before attempting to battle a Thunder Gleeok. Link is sporting the full ensemble of Rubber Armor. Keese Eyeballs and Keese Wings - If you've fought other Gleeoks by the time you get to this one, you know the drill. Collecting as many Keese Eyeballs and Wings as you can will help you get more accurate hits on the enemy while you're trying not to get zapped. We found that Fire Keese Eyeballs and Ice Keese Eyeballs worked extremely well on the Thunder Gleeok.

- If you've fought other Gleeoks by the time you get to this one, you know the drill. Collecting as many Keese Eyeballs and Wings as you can will help you get more accurate hits on the enemy while you're trying not to get zapped. We found that Fire Keese Eyeballs and Ice Keese Eyeballs worked extremely well on the Thunder Gleeok. Aerocuda Eyeballs and Wings - As above, if you can collect any Aerocuda parts to attach to arrows then you'll find aiming at the three heads a lot easier.

- As above, if you can collect any Aerocuda parts to attach to arrows then you'll find aiming at the three heads a lot easier. Dazzle Fruit - Getting a clear shot while dodging bolts of lightning isn't easy, but Dazzle Fruit can help out here. If you attach this to an arrow and fire it at the Thunder Gleeok, it will briefly confuse it and stop it attacking you. This gives you a good few seconds to get in some good hits on the monster.

- Getting a clear shot while dodging bolts of lightning isn't easy, but Dazzle Fruit can help out here. If you attach this to an arrow and fire it at the Thunder Gleeok, it will briefly confuse it and stop it attacking you. This gives you a good few seconds to get in some good hits on the monster. Activate The Sages - Though you shouldn't cover yourself in Sidon's water shield (water and electricity don't mix), having at least two Sages at your side will help distract the Gleeok and they can help you attack it when its downed.

- Though you shouldn't cover yourself in Sidon's water shield (water and electricity don't mix), having at least two Sages at your side will help distract the Gleeok and they can help you attack it when its downed. Think of Thunder - Treat this fight like you're trying to survive in the erratic thunderstorms that batter parts of Hyrule. The Thunder Gleeok's main power is lightning, so do everything in your power to avoid attracting it.

Once you're ready, get ready to feel a spark and track down a Thunder Gleeok.

Tips and Strategy for beating a Thunder Gleeok

Beating a Thunder Gleeok is easier said than done, especially as it can turn the area around it into a raging lightning storm that gives you more than one thing to worry about. Also, each of its three heads can fire electrical attacks at you.

Here's a quick list of the Thunder Gleeok attacks it used on us:

Lightning Beams - As you've probably guessed, a Thunder Gleeok breathes lightning. The lightning beams are really accurate and can stretch a fair distance. Unless you have a very strong Wooden Shield, we recommend dodging these beams by staying at a distance.

- As you've probably guessed, a Thunder Gleeok breathes lightning. The lightning beams are really accurate and can stretch a fair distance. Unless you have a very strong Wooden Shield, we recommend dodging these beams by staying at a distance. Surrounding Storm - We touched on this earlier but as soon as you begin to fight a Thunder Gleeok, a raging lightning storm will begin in the surrounding area which means you not only need to dodge the Gleeok's direct attacks, but you also need to watch out for lightning strikes coming down too.

- We touched on this earlier but as soon as you begin to fight a Thunder Gleeok, a raging lightning storm will begin in the surrounding area which means you not only need to dodge the Gleeok's direct attacks, but you also need to watch out for lightning strikes coming down too. Lightning Balls - Like it's Flame Gleeok variant, the Thunder Gleeok can breathe out and rain down balls of lightning that actively seek out Link. Dodge, duck, and run from these while continuing to attack the Gleeok.

- Like it's Flame Gleeok variant, the Thunder Gleeok can breathe out and rain down balls of lightning that actively seek out Link. Dodge, duck, and run from these while continuing to attack the Gleeok. Mega Bolts - They won't use this move until later in the fight, but eventually the Thunder Gleeok will fly up into the sky. It will then send down several extremely powerful lightning strikes onto the ground where Link is, so keep moving. However, don't completely run away from them as they are the key to bringing this beast down.

If you haven't taken the time to get it already, we really do recommend getting the Rubber Armor before moving forward. We fought a Thunder Gleeok with and without this armor, it was considerably easier with it.

To beat a Thunder Gleeok you need to attack each of its three heads until their health bars reach zero. The Gleeok will then crash to the ground and you can attack them with your melee weapon. Repeat this until the Thunder Gleeok's health bar reaches zero.

As with other Gleeoks, we found that the best way of doing this is to attach Keese Eyeballs or Aerocuda Eyeballs to an arrow and then shooting them at each head. We found that the Ice Keese and Fire Keese Eyeballs inflicted a subsantial amount of damage on the Thunder Gleeok. However, if you're using a bow that can attract lightning, you'll need to attack in short bursts and then unequip it before you get hit.

Well, we got its attention at least...

Once you've brought all three heads down, the Thunder Gleeok will crash to the floor and the storm around it will stop for a moment. This is your chance. Equip your strongest melee weapon, it currently doesn't matter if it attracts lightning or not, and attack one of the heads as much as you can. If you have them, the Sage's will do so too.

Jabbing it with weapons won't make this worse, right?

Be careful though. Watch for the Thunder Gleeok to start moving and for the sky around you starting to change. As soon as you notice either of these things, get away from the Gleeok as it's about to stand up and hit you with a gust attack from its wings.

After you down it the first time, this is usually when the Thunder Gleeok unleashes its lightning ball attacks. All you have to do is dodge the attacks and continue to fire arrows at the heads to bring their health bars down.

Is it too late to call a truce?

Eventually, you'll bring the Thunder Gleeok's health bar at the top of the screen down to its final third and this is when the Gleeok unleashes its final attack.

The Thunder Gleeok will fly up into the air and it will start to shoot down powerful lightning bolts. There's usually a yellow beam of light that hits the ground before the lightning strikes. Keep an eye out for these warning signs and make sure you're not standing in a beam or close enough to one to get hit.

Don't waste your arrows here, the Gleeok cannot be hit while it's so high in the sky but this is where the fun bit begins.

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Oh wait it's a...UH OH!

Once one of the mega bolts hits the ground, it will briefly create a strong updraft. Catch one of these updrafts as it appears and ride it up with your Paraglider to get closer to the Thunder Gleeok. Once the updraft disappears and you start to fall, pull your bow and aim at the Gleeok.

Pikachu would be proud of that bolt.

This will start slow-mo, and all you need to do is attack all three heads while you fall in slow-mo to get the Gleeok to crash into the ground. However, keep an eye on your stamina wheel and how close you are to the ground. You're close to bringing this beast down, so the last thing you need is Link smashing face-first into the floor.

Depending on how its health bar was when it launched itself into the sky, you can either defeat the Thunder Gleeok while attacking its heads in slow-mo or you can attack it with your melee weapon one final time while it's on the ground.

Once you've brought the Thunder Gleeok's health bar down to zero, you've won!

Rewards for beating a Thunder Gleeok

Here are the rewards we collected for beating a Flame Gleeok:

Gleeok Wings

Gleeok Thunder Horns

Gleeok Guts

Thunder Gleeok locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

So far on our adventures around Hyrule, we've only encountered three Thunder Gleeoks. Each area we've found this Gleeok in had very little places to hide or in places that forced you to be dangerous close to the Gleeok, meaning that finding a way to dodge its attacks and shield yourself from its powerful blows became tricky.

Here are all of the Thunder Gleeok locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that we've found so far:

South Faron

A Thunder Gleeok can be found in South Faron, just slightly south of Herin Lake. This is north of Martha's Landing, west of Lakeside Stable and east of Highland Stable.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the coordinates for the South Faron Thunder Gleeok are (1057, -3614, 0078.)

Akkala Citadel Ruins

Another Thunder Gleeok can be found at the Akkala Citadel Ruins in South Akkala Plains. It's south east of Domizuin Shrine, south west of Tarrey Town, and east of Akkala Parade Ground Ruins. The Thunder Gleeok is also directly south of Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the coordinates for the Akkala Citadel Ruins Thunder Gleeok are (3399, 1316, 0342.)

Coliseum Ruins

The next place we found a Thunder Gleeok was in the Coliseum Ruins in the south west portion of Hyrule Field. This is south west of Hyrule Field Skyview Tower, east of Tsutsu-um Shrine and Outskirt Stable, and north of Hopper Pond.

We've marked its exact location on the map below and the coordinates for the Coliseum Ruins Thunder Gleeok are (-1132, -1199, 0060.)

