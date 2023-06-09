How to complete Left-Arm Depot in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Where is the Construct’s left arm?
The Left-Arm Depot is where you’ll get the left arm for the Construct at the Construct Factory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
You need to collect four body parts for this Construct in total - including the Left-Leg, Right-Leg and Right-Arm - if you want to be able to reach the Spirit Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This involves completing a short puzzle or two in all of the depots.
Before you can gather any of these body parts, however, you must first start the Find the Fifth Sage main quest.
Below you’ll learn how to complete the Left-Arm Depot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with its location.
If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure in Hyrule, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.
Left-Arm Depot location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The Left-Arm Depot is located south-west of the Construct Factory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
To reach the Left-Arm Depot go south-west from the elevator you used to enter The Depth and then go up the nearby log to reach its entrance. Keep an out for the Evermeans, which definitely didn’t jumpscare me at all.
How to complete Left-Arm Depot in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Once you’re inside the Left-Arm Depot of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, light up the area and interact with the nearby pillar to get the left-arm. The gate will lock now, so hit the wheel to open the nearby door and take the leg through using Ultrahand.
Now use Ultrahand to take the Big Wheels from the side of the door you’re currently on and attach them to the box containing the arm to create a little car. You’ll also want to attach the nearby Steering Stick to make it easier to control as you travel across the lava to the other side of the room.
Next, take the arm into the other side of the room and turn it, Zonai devices still attached, horizontal. You’ll want to attach the other Big Wheel you’ll find in this area. With these devices attached, use Ultrahand to place the left-arm as far across the lava as possible - it will be fine, trust us.
You now need to climb across one of the pieces of metal hanging above the lava to the other side and, once there, use Ultrahand to retrieve the left-arm.
You can also find a Grand Poe, which will give you 20 poe souls, if you climb up the ladder opposite the door on this side of the lava.
Now it's time to take the Big Wheels off of the arm and attach them to the doors like how you saw earlier in the depot. This can be a bit fiddly, so we recommend attaching the wheels to the door first and then attaching the hanging pieces of stone to them before turning wheels on. This should open the door allowing you to take the arm through.
If you’ve brought the third Big Wheel, you should now attach it to the other side of the door as this will make retrieving the other wheels easier. You now want to put the wheels back on the arm and, if you want an extra boost, one of the nearby Fans before placing it in the water.
You can also find a chest containing three Zonaite attached to one of the Fans in this room.
Now jump back atop of the arm and drive it down the water way to find yourself close to the Construct Factory. All that’s left to do now is bring it back to the body and put it in place!
Depending on your progress with the Construct, you now need to visit either the Right-Leg Depot, Left-Leg Depot or Right-Arm Depot. If, however, this was the last body part you needed, it’s time to visit the Spirit Temple!
