How to complete Left-Arm Depot in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Left-Arm Depot is where you’ll get the left arm for the Construct at the Construct Factory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

You need to collect four body parts for this Construct in total - including the Left-Leg, Right-Leg and Right-Arm - if you want to be able to reach the Spirit Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This involves completing a short puzzle or two in all of the depots.

Before you can gather any of these body parts, however, you must first start the Find the Fifth Sage main quest.

Below you’ll learn how to complete the Left-Arm Depot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, along with its location.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube 22 Tears of the Kingdom Beginners' Tips

If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure in Hyrule, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

Left-Arm Depot location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The Left-Arm Depot is located south-west of the Construct Factory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The location of the Left-Arm Depot. To reach the Left-Arm Depot go south-west from the elevator you used to enter The Depth and then go up the nearby log to reach its entrance. Keep an out for the Evermeans, which definitely didn’t jumpscare me at all.